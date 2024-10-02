Spotify's Halloween Streams Spike as Spooky Season Begins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In commemoration of spooky season, Spotify is seeing an large uptick in Halloween streams following the beginning of the month of October.

According to new information shared with BroadwayWorld, several spooky or Halloween-themed tracks have seen huge increases in streams on the music platform, with searches for the word “Halloween” increasing nearly 170% on October 1.

“Monster - Spotify Singles” by Slayyyter and Witch Doctor - Cover Version” by The Monster Halloween Band have seen the biggest streaming jumps, with 470% and 270% increases, respectively.

Other major spikes include “Thriller” by Michael Jackson at 270%, the main theme from The Addams Family” by Vic Mizzy and His Orchestra and Chorus at 195%, and “Calling All the Monsters” by China Anne McClain at 170%.

“Black Magic Woman” by Santana and “My Family - from ‘The Addams Family” by KAROL G, Migos, Rock Mafia & Snoop Dogg round out the date at an increase of +90% and 60%.

Additionally, user-generated Halloween playlists increased by 145% increase on October 1, with streams of Spotify’s Halloween Party and Trick or Treat playlists seeing a whopping 1,110% and 500% increase, respectively.

The data reflects U.S. streams on October 01, 2024, and has been compared to average U.S. streams.

Photo credit: Spotify

