Sophie Thatcher (of YELLOWJACKETS) Shares Debut Song, Details EP

Sophie Thatcher has revealed that her debut EP, Pivot & Scrape will be out October 11 via Bathsheba. Along with the announcement, Thatcher shares “Black and Blue” which finds her showcasing sultry vocals, dreamy orchestration and a knack for incredible songwriting. Watch the music video for “Black and Blue” here.

While you might know the name from her work as an actor (Yellowjackets) or as the lead in Pavement's "Harness Your Hopes" music video, Thatcher has been a singer and performer for several years and is a true multi-hyphenate. She grew up practicing and studying music, art, and acting/theatre and has honed her taste with obsessive interest in all things. The things she loves are a diverse and immaculate collection of touchpoints for who she is, a whole person, not just the face you see on TV. In fact, Thatcher has made so many amazing music playlists it’s hard to keep count, here’s a taste of a few: Youtube playlist, Spotify playlist, another Spotify playlist (and there are hundreds more, the girl is music obsessed).

Pivot & Scrape’s lyrics are abstract, but come from the most instinctual of places. In the same way one might mentally prepare for a new role or character, Thatcher enters a meditative state ripe for improvisation. “I’m not really thinking about anything, and then words just kind of come out to the melody,” she says, which are often accompanied by striking visuals. On “Black and Blue” she reflects on a scooter accident and various nightmares she had about losing her teeth. “Go back into a holy state/ And all the fire is gone,” she sings. While on the title track, she conjures up the visual of a ballerina dancing, cutting herself on glass. “The imagery felt really guttural,” she said. The EP was recorded at Drop of Sun studios by Adam McDaniel (Angel Olsen, Avey Tare and Wednesday).

On Black and Blue Thatcher says: “I started out with a really lo-fi demo and this distorted drum beat that we ended up bringing into the background of the final mix. The lyrics came to me pretty early on; I was inspired by the idea of redemption and the power of guilt. I find myself always using biblical and religious inspiration for lyrics. I initially had strong imagery of a man asking for forgiveness after sinning and losing all of his teeth. This image stuck with me and I used it to drive me through the song”

TRACKLIST:

1. My Friend

2. Go On

3. Pivot & Scrape

4. Black and Blue

