Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares PNAU Remix Of 'Murder On The Dancefloor'

After featuring in the final scene of Emerald Fennell's ‘Saltburn', Sophie's ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' has seen a huge resurgence.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared a PNAU remix of one of her most loved and successful songs ‘Murder on the Dancefloor', which recently charted back in the UK Singles Chart at #2, remaining at the same spot in last week's charts.  

The brand-new remix of the song sees multi-platinum selling electronic act PNAU team up with Sophie for a funky electro house version of the track. As well as their own hits, such as ‘Go Bang' and ‘Chameleon', PNAU have also worked with some of the biggest acts in the world, including penning a remix for Elton John and Dua Lipa for ‘Cold Heart : the PNAU remix' and working with Elton John on his remix album ‘Good Morning To The Night'. 

After featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell's recently released & much talked about film ‘Saltburn', Sophie's popular 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' has seen a huge resurgence. Old and new fans are streaming the track, and the song is being used as a trending audio for millions of videos across socials.

The song continues to mark new achievements, clocking up over 140 million streams so far in 2024 and charting in the US in the Billboard Top 100 for the first time where it is currently at#51. Sophie will also be performing the track at the BAFTAS next week.

‘Murder on the Dancefloor' became a Top Ten hit worldwide on release 22-years ago, charting at #2 in the UK, within the Top Three in Australia, New Zealand and four European countries and reaching #9 in the US Billboard Maxi-Singles sales chart.

The iconic video, which is now available in 4K for the first time, sees a cunning Sophie compete in a dance competition and deceptively get rid of her fellow contestants. The video was filmed by Sophie Muller and was one of their first videos together, beginning a long working relationship that still continues today. 

Sophie recently announced she would be releasing the song on 7” vinyl for the first time as a limited edition red 7” and will also release a limited-edition red CD single. Both are available to pre-order here released on 16th February through Polydor/Universal Music Recordings.

She also shared a 7-track ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' EP, featuring ‘Murder on the Dancefloor'alongside the original B-Side ‘Never Let Me Down', the Extended Album Version and remixes from Jewels & Stone, Danny D, Hq and Twin Murder. All tracks were originally released in 2001 but the majority are brand new to streaming services.



