Sonny Fodera Links With Jazzy and D.O.D for New Summer Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance music sensation Sonny Fodera is back with another of his irresistible house singles 'Somedays,' this time in collaboration with Jazzy & D.O.D with an epic music video to match. It comes hot on the heels of his last global smash hit 'Mind Still' which amassed 15M streams in under three months and was added to worldwide radio playlists on Kiss FM, BBC Radio 1 and CAD.

With now over 1 billion streams across his catalogue, it is now almost a year since Sonny Fodera dropped 'Asking' which accumulated 160M streams alone while spending 50 weeks in the UK OCC charts (peak no.7), plus going Platinum in the UK, Double Platinum in Ireland and getting Gold certified in Australia. That was the latest in a long line of fresh and captivating house singles that have long since proved he has a knack for innovative sounds on his own independent label Solotoko.

For this one, Sonny Fodera teams up with singer/producer Jazzy once more having already worked with him to great acclaim on 'Life Lesson', whilst also collaborating with the likes of casso and Headie One on ‘Zeros’, Belters Only most famously on chart topper ‘Make Me Feel Good’, and releasing her debut solo album ‘Constellations’ with single ‘Giving Me’ peaking at no.3 on the UK Singles Chart.

Meanwhile, British-born DJ and producer D.O.D continues to set sonic trends and rack up millions of streams to his name with his high-energy style and anthemic tunes like Gold certified ‘Still Sleepless’, which spent 21 consecutive weeks in the official UK Singles Charts as well as Gold certified ‘So Much In Love’ and epic collab with Jax Jones, ‘Won’t Forget For You’.

Road testing the primed dance hit, Sonny has already performed 'Somedays' live at his epic and sold out Alexandra Palace show back in April and Longitude festival in June, causing huge crowd reactions. Following huge festival and club sets at Glastonbury, Hideout Festival, Brooklyn Mirage and more, Sonny is also set for another record breaking summer with the return of his annual 16-week Amnesia residency in Ibiza for the third year running as well as headline shows on the dance stage at Reading and Leeds Festival, ARC Music Festival in Chicago and he will also be headlining not one but two sold out shows at Warehouse Project in Manchester, becoming the first artist to sell out two dates without a lineup.

The brilliantly sultry vocals and melancholic chords of 'Somedays' are powered by sleek, future-facing drums. The atmospheric vocal builds the mood before feel-good pianos will get hands in the air and crowds of any size singing along. Paired with Margate’s beach backdrops in the music video, ‘Somedays’ perfectly captures the essence of a UK summer, showcasing Jazzy's incredible energy throughout.

TOUR DATES 2024:

6 Jul 24 - Out There - Jersey

7 Jul 24 - Pacha - Barcelona

8 Jul 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

12 Jul 24 - Mogli - Marbella

13 Jul 24 - Cavo Paradiso - Mykonos

15 Jul 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

19 Jul 24 - Sunrise Festival - Poland

20 Jul 24 - Parookaville Festival - Germany

22 Jul 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

29 Jul 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

3 Aug 24 - Custom House Square - Belfast

5 Aug 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

6 Aug 24 - BCM Mallorca - Spain

12 Aug 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

19 Aug 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

24 Aug 24 - Reading Festival - Reading

25 Aug 24 - Leeds Festival - Leeds

26 Aug 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

30 Aug 24 - Arc Music Festival - Chicago

31 Aug 24 - The Ave Live - Philadelphia

2 Sep 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

9 Sep 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

16 Sep 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

20 Sept 24 - Mayfield Depot - Manchester UK

21 Sept 24 - Mayfield Depot - Manchester UK

23 Sep 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

30 Sep 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

7 Oct 24 - Amnesia - Ibiza

1 Nov 24 - Stereo Live - Houston

2 Nov 24 - Stereo Live - Dallas

Comments