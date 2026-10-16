Some Days Are Darker Releases 'NDRI' Single and Music Video

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New York based trio Some Days Are Darker has released a new single and music video, 'NDRI.' The band draws from the shadowy grandeur of goth, the hypnotic pulse of synth-driven alternative rock, and the intimacy of noir cinema.

Set against a dark, driving electronic pulse, the new single 'NDRI' inhabits the tension between emotional numbness and overwhelming sensation, where the search for something real becomes both an act of salvation and a potential source of destruction. 'The things we desire in life are the same things that destroy us; that's the beauty,' Lear of the band shares.

In the twilight between romance and ruin, New York's Some Days Are Darker makes music for the space where longing becomes obsession, intimacy becomes isolation, and beauty begins to reveal its teeth.

What began as the solitary songwriting project of former metalcore guitarist Lear Mason has evolved into a three-piece built around the chemistry of Mason, bassist/guitarist/keyboardist Chris Martin, and drummer/multi-instrumentalist/producer Robbie Williamson — three musicians with decades of experience who share a fascination with the darker corners of human experience.

Some Days Are Darker draws from the shadowy grandeur of goth, the hypnotic pulse of synth-driven alternative rock, and the intimacy of noir cinema, but defies easy categorization. Their songs move fluidly between towering walls of sound and moments of startling vulnerability, creating a world that feels at once cinematic and intensely personal. The result is music that doesn't simply tell stories of love, loss, lust, and rebirth—it puts the listener inside them.

That tension reaches its fullest expression on Black Box Warning, the band's forthcoming album, recorded with Dave Catching at the legendary Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, California. A twelve-song exploration of desire and its consequences, the record moves from some of the most intense and expansive music the band has created to quiet, exposed moments, including a solo acoustic performance and a closing piano ballad that leaves the record in emotional ruins. Rancho de la Luna—whose magical desert atmosphere has drawn artists including Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, PJ Harvey, and Daniel Lanois—provides an appropriately otherworldly backdrop for an album concerned with the things we chase, the things we lose, and the possibility that we may not always recognize the difference.

Set against a dark, driving electronic pulse, their new single 'NDRI' inhabits the tension between emotional numbness and overwhelming sensation, where the search for something real becomes both an act of salvation and a potential source of destruction. As the chorus builds, that private conflict becomes something universal, rising into an expansive, soaring release that reaches its fullest expression in the song's final outro. What begins as a plea to feel becomes an almost desperate insistence on the necessity of feeling itself — on the willingness to risk heartbreak, uncertainty, and even our own undoing for the possibility of something genuine.

At its existential core, 'NDRI' asks us to consider whether the greater tragedy is being destroyed by the things we love, or protecting ourselves so completely that we never allow ourselves to love at all.

'The things we desire in life are the same things that destroy us; that's the beauty.'

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