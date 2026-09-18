Some Days Are Darker Releases "Memorize You" Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New York based band Some Days Are Darker has released the new single and music video 'Memorize You.' The trio draws from the shadowy grandeur of goth, the hypnotic pulse of synth-driven alternative rock, and the intimacy of noir cinema.

'Memorize You' is a dark, feverish rush where desperation and desire become increasingly difficult to separate. Driven by a restless pulse, and enveloped in a darkened atmosphere, the song builds from intimate confession into something increasingly expansive and overwhelming.

In the twilight between romance and ruin, New York's Some Days Are Darker makes music for the space where longing becomes obsession, intimacy becomes isolation, and beauty begins to reveal its teeth.

What began as the solitary songwriting project of former metalcore guitarist Lear Mason has evolved into a three-piece built around the chemistry of Mason, bassist/guitarist/keyboardist Chris Martin, and drummer/multi-instrumentalist/producer Robbie Williamson — three musicians with decades of experience who share a fascination with the darker corners of human experience.

Some Days Are Darker draws from the shadowy grandeur of goth, the hypnotic pulse of synth-driven alternative rock, and the intimacy of noir cinema, but defies easy categorization. Their songs move fluidly between towering walls of sound and moments of startling vulnerability, creating a world that feels at once cinematic and intensely personal. The result is music that doesn't simply tell stories of love, loss, lust, and rebirth—it puts the listener inside them.

That tension reaches its fullest expression on BLACK BOX WARNING, the band's forthcoming album, recorded with Dave Catching at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, California. A twelve-song exploration of desire and its consequences, the record moves from some of the most intense and expansive music the band has created to quiet, exposed moments, including a solo acoustic performance and a closing piano ballad that leaves the record in emotional ruins. Rancho de la Luna—whose desert atmosphere has drawn artists including Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, PJ Harvey, and Daniel Lanois—provides an appropriately otherworldly backdrop for an album concerned with the things we chase, the things we lose, and the possibility that we may not always recognize the difference.

Their single 'Memorize You' lives somewhere between devotion and obsession — a dark, feverish rush where desperation and desire become increasingly difficult to separate. Driven by a restless pulse, and enveloped in a darkened atmosphere, the song builds from intimate confession into something increasingly expansive and overwhelming. Begging the question, where does passion end and fixation begin? The chorus lyric, 'I want to memorize you, your freckles and scars, the longing in your eyes, the rhythm of your heart' captures the intoxicating feeling of falling so deeply for someone that the lines between total adoration and self-destructive intensity begin to blur.

Since forming in 2019, Some Days Are Darker have grown from an independent singer-songwriter project into a formidable live band, releasing their self-titled debut in 2022 and sharing stages with The Chameleons, Vision Video, and House of Harm. They have since toured the US East Coast and Canada with Pink Turns Blue, as well as the US West Coast with Theater of Hate, with further East Coast dates planned around the release of BLACK BOX WARNING this November.

Some Days Are Darker doesn't offer easy answers. Their songs linger in the space between desire and consequence, inviting the listener to decide for themselves whether what they're experiencing is salvation, destruction, or simply the beautiful and thrilling space between the two.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 16 Hrs 18 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link