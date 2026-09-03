Joel Cusumano to Release APPENDIX EP, Shares STIGMATA Video

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Dandy Boy Records is releasing Bay Area pop oddity Joel Cusumano's first EP, APPENDIX, the followup to his critically acclaimed 2025 debut album WAXWORLD. Haunting and catchy post-punk and '90s alt-tinged indie pop for smart punks and thoughtful pop fans, APPENDIX is out SEPT. 11th on vinyl and digital streaming.

Cusumano is a seasoned veteran of the Bay Area underground scene as the guitarist and collaborator in a wide-ranging lineup of bands such as COCTKAILS, R.E. SERAPHIN, and BODY DOUBLE. APPENDIX confidently merges literate, ironic, emotionally penetrating lyrics with buoyant, sharply catchy melodies - as well as an encclopedic knowledge of left-of-the-dialcollege rock and punk like SILVER JEWS, THE REPLACEMENTS, THE ADVERTS, and PAVEMENT.

Apropos of its title, APPENDIX contains material that existed in various stages of completion during the recording of WAXWORLD, and is a bleaker, heavier, more angular exploration of certain of that album's thematic terrain-alienation, nostalgia, impotence, dread, and the inexorable structures that bind our lives.

Says Cusumano: 'During the writing of APPENDIX, I was recovering from a dark time in my personal life, and not sure if you ve noticed--the world happens to eb on fire'. Unlike much of his previous work, the EP contains no explicit love songs or breakup songs, but plenty of the residual bitterness and cYnicISm of heartbreak. The songs also reflect Cusumano's horror at the barbarism unfolding in the US and across the globe, all dressed in a driving, immediate 2-3 minute pop/rock packaging.

APPENDIX's lead single 'Buying Time' juxtaposes VAN HALEN-inspired riffs with a GANG OF FOUR-esque meditation on the alienating commodification of every aspect of modern life. Second single 'Stigmata' is a PIXIES-inspired scorcher, a meditation about power, addiction, and manipulation. 'I had inm i n d certain Christian holv men who were rumored to have rubbed acid into their palms to produce a false stigmata,' says Cusumano. Elsewhere, '7x7' is a riff on the myth of the sacrificial Athenian victims of the minotaur performed with a furious post-punk sound that draws on Isn't Anvthing-era MY BLOODY VALENTINE and John Foxx-era ULTRAVOX- with lyrical subtext pointed at our bloodthirsty capitalist ruling class. 'Mortal Fool' is the EP's closest - attempt at straightforward power pop, a short and buoyant rocker full of longing for something just outside the singer's grasp.

Collaboratively, in order to promote WAXWORLD and record APPENDIX, Cusumano assembled the most powerful band he's ever played with: Brett Austin Eastman (ANDY HUMAN &THE REPTOIDS), Ela Keilt (THE LETTERWRITERS), Owen Kelley (CYAN POOLS), and Julie Barwick (LATITUDE). All members play on and arrange on APPENDIX, with assistance from Cusumano's frequent collaborators Ray Seraphin (R.E. SERAPHIN, THE PENNYS), Matt Bullimore (THE MANTLES) and Rob Good (RYLI, THE GOODS), who also engineered the EP and will be joining Cusumano on a Fall 2026 European tour.

Preorder / Joel Cusumano's Instagram

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