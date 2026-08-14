Solid Copy Releases New Single LOW TIDE

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Solid Copy has released LOW TIDE, a new single that examines the hesitation and fear that surface when two people move toward emotional closeness. The Brooklyn duo of cousins Fiona and Daniel Quinn built the track around layered guitars and harmonies, using the image of a rising tide to represent the risk of vulnerability. LOW TIDE marks the fourth single from the pair's upcoming debut album, FORENSIC MANOR, and is now available to stream and download.

'Low Tide' tracks the internal and external obstacles that stand between two people and the closeness they're both afraid to admit they want. They circle a single question throughout the track: 'What if you're supposed to be alone?' using it as both a revealing truth and comfort. The verses explain the feeling of pulling back even as they reach forward, describing it as erosion, planting their feet only to watch them disappear, and staying with someone 'until the water's clear.' The tide becomes a stand-in for emotional risk itself, something that 'waits for the strong' and swallows anyone unwilling to commit to what waits on the other side of the fear.

'This song explores the inevitable feelings of doubt and fear that are inherent when cultivating - or hoping for - a meaningful connection,' Solid Copy says.

The bridge holds the song's most memorable moment, a poignant buildup that heads into the final chorus. The track is drenched in shoegaze-infused, twee jangle-pop akin to some of the pair's major inspirations, such as Rilo Kiley, Alvvays, and Interpol. The track features Casey Feldman on guitar, Tom Manolakes on bass, and Tom O'Malley on drums, and was produced by the band, with mastering by Carl Saff (Sonic Youth, Guided By Voices, Wild Pink) at Saff Mastering.

Brooklyn duo Solid Copy is built on the shared musical history of cousins Fiona and Daniel Quinn, who grew up around family dinner tables filled with Irish folk songs and carry that same instinct for melody and storytelling into their music today. Fiona spent years working behind the scenes in film and television on productions including Law & Order, Sesame Street, and projects at The Jim Henson Company, while Daniel built a name for himself in Brooklyn's 2010s indie scene as part of Cosmonaut, playing iconic Brooklyn DIY venues like Glasslands and Palisades, before bringing his songs to life through Fiona's voice. The pair takes their name from the radio phrase meaning 'I hear you loud and clear,' a nod to the direct, honest songwriting at the center of everything they release.

'Low Tide' follows previous singles 'Let the Good Times Rot,' 'Cool Kid,' and 'Like a Ghost,' and sets the stage for Solid Copy's debut album, Forensic Manor.

The song was engineered by Jeff Berner, whose credits include work with Kurt Vile, Public Practice, and Johnny Aries, at Studio G. Solid Copy has cited Rilo Kiley, Alvvays, and Interpol among the influences shaping the track's shoegaze-tinged, jangle-pop sound.

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