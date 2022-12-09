Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Come Together To Release Their New Studio Album
The album is available today via the label Mount Westmore, LLC. with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
The legends of West Coast rap, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, announce the release of their new album, Snoop Cube 40 $hort, as the supergroup Mount Westmore. The album is available today via the label Mount Westmore, LLC. with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
The 16-track project follows the group's recently released singles "Too Big" and "Free Game" and features production by Rick Rock, Ant Banks, Big Zeke, Soopafly, Kato On the Track, Fredwreck, Dem Jointz, ProHoeZak, and others.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced Mount Westmore as a supergroup in 2021, with Snoop telling HotNewHipHop, "You bring the legends of the West Coast together; something great will always happen." He continued, "Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That's magic."
These cultural icons have led successful careers, having sold over 100 million records combined, and each is a respected businessman and entrepreneur in their own right. Only the first of many accolades as a group, the Hip Hop legends were recently nominated for the 34th Pollstar Awards "Hip Hop Tour of the Year" for their self-titled tour Mount Westmore.
When listening to Snoop Cube 40 $hort, fans can expect that West Coast flavor full of G-funk leads and smooth 808 drums as the MCs exchange verses, flowing back and forth effortlessly throughout the project. Mount Westmore is unapologetic about telling others to mind their business on "Have a Nice Day," a Fredwreck production.
On the DECADEZ-produced "Up & Down," E-40 lays a catchy hook dedicated to women. The Soopafly-produced "Lace You Up" gives game to the youngsters as the group offers their experiences to the younger generation.
The album might feel nostalgic for those who grew up on the L.A. and Bay Area legends, but any Hip Hop head will find themselves bopping to the West's latest sounds. We all know how the saying goes but with this legendary collective at the forefront, it looks like the West has and always will have something to say!
Listen to the new album here:
