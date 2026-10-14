Snoh Aalegra Shares New Single KARMA

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Iranian Swedish-born singer, songwriter and producer Snoh Aalegra has returned to share new single 'Karma.' Preceded by two visual teasers that Snoh shared over the course of the past week signaling new music was imminent, the new single marks Snoh's first musical offering since 2023. Produced by Josh Grant and co-written by Snoh and Joel Compass, 'Karma' is an aching meditation on a transcendent connection Snoh experienced with a single muse over the span of several years, immortalizing a bond that was never fully realized, perhaps due to the consequences of a previous life.

In a teaser video Snoh shared to social media ahead of the single, she details the inescapable nature of this karmic connection, the sixteen lives they shared together that she learned from a karmic healer and the betrayal that's led to the dissolution of their bond in this lifetime.

'We were never strangers,' she says, addressing her muse directly in the song. 'The faith between us, oh it's so dangerous… in every era of time you remember that one error of mine… so I let you go because I have to.'

This new single marks the start of a new creative chapter for Snoh, who over the course of her critically-acclaimed career has established herself as one of music's preeminent communicators of emotion. Snoh has mapped the architecture of her heart for a global audience, charting her experiences in love across celebrated projects like 2017's FEELS, 2019's Ugh, those feels again and the Grammy-nominated TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES. 'Karma' continues Snoh's personal evolution, embracing a new understanding of herself through a different kind of love that she's immortalized in her new music.

Listen to 'Karma' here

Connect with Snoh Aalegra: Instagram | Website | YouTube

Photo Credit: Max Montgomery



Photo Credit: Max Montgomery

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