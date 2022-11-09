Snail Mail Announces 'Valentine Fest'

For the first time in nearly 5 years, Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) will return to her hometown of Baltimore, MD to present Snail Mail's Valentine Fest. The festival will take place at the famed Ottobar over the course of 5 nights from February 10th through February 14th, 2023.

Each night will feature a major special surprise guest in addition to a set from Snail Mail. The festival was originally planned for February of 2022 but had to be postponed due to Jordan's vocal cord surgery. Fans can read more about the festival via Variety.

There will be a limited edition double 10" heart shaped Snail Mail's Valentine Fest edition of her most recent album Valentine, complete with alternate artwork, for sale at the fest. A limited number of ticket and signed poster bundles will be available for each night. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, November 11th at 10:00 AM ET HERE.

On the residency, Jordan shares "I am so excited to announce a special series of shows in Baltimore next year. It's been almost five years since I've played my hometown, so we're playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine's Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait :) I'll see you at the Ottobar :)"

Valentine, the second album from Snail Mail, was one of 2021's most celebrated releases, featuring prominently in best of the year roundups from New York Times, Vogue, NME, Pitchfork, The New Yorker and many others. She made her late-night television debut with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On release, Valentine landed at #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and #61 in the Billboard Top 200 in the US, and entered the Top 40 album charts in the UK and Australia. Snail Mail is currently on tour with Turnstile.

Valentine was written and produced by 22-year-old Lindsey Jordan and co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee). Written in 2019-2020 the album is filled with romance, heartbreak, blood, sweat and tears. But Valentine is poised and self-possessed, channeling its anger and dejection into empowering revenge fantasies and rewriting the narrative of its own fate.

SNAIL MAIL TOUR DATES

2022

NOV 11 - THE AZTEC THEATRE - SAN ANTONIO, TX w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

NOV 12 - BAYOU MUSIC CENTER - HOUSTON, TX w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

NOV 14 - COCA-COLA ROXY - ATLANTA, GA w/ Turnstile

NOV 16 - STAGE AE - PITTSBURGH, PA w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

NOV 17 - TOWN BALLROOM - BUFFALO, NY w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

NOV 19 - ROADRUNNER - BOSTON, MA w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

NOV 20 - ROADRUNNER - BOSTON, MA w/ Turnstile

NOV 21 - XL LIVE - HARRISBURG, PA w/ Turnstile

2023

Feb 10 - SNAIL MAIL'S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD - BUY TIX

Feb 11 - SNAIL MAIL'S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD - BUY TIX

Feb 12 - SNAIL MAIL'S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD - BUY TIX

Feb 13 - SNAIL MAIL'S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD - BUY TIX

Feb 14 - SNAIL MAIL'S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD - BUY TIX