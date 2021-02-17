Smokepurpp & Wuki Go On Wild Ride With New 'Birdz' Video

Smokepurpp and Wuki link up on the official music video for their new single "Birdz" out now via Hard Recs.

Riding through the desert on high-powered quads and sand viper dune buggies, Wuki and Smokpurpp endure the rocky terrain and take us on a reckless, off-roading adventure. Shifting into high gear, Smokepurpp is seen spitting hard-hitting bars while Wuki hypes him up as they both create a rowdy and rambunctious scene. Packed full of fun moments, the "Birdz'' video is the perfect setting for an equally unrestrained track.

Officially released Jan. 21st, the "Birdz" single has been lighting up airwaves with support from iHeartRadio, Hot 97, Dash Radio as well as major playlists on Spotify including Cratediggers, Beast Mode, Trap Mojito and many more. Already racking in hundreds of thousands of streams so shortly after release, "Birdz" is quickly becoming one of the hottest tracks of 2021.

No stranger to working with industry leading talent, Wuki has collaborated with Juvenile, Yung Baby Tate, Stoppa, Diplo, Shaq, Skrillex, Slayyyter, among many others. He scored his first-ever grammy nomination in January 2019 for his remix of the Miley Cyrus hit 'Mother's Daughter.' His earlier track 'Better' with Valentino Khan became a viral tik-tok trend, with over five million videos made globally. Wuki's music is also gaining recognition in major films, where his single 'Throw It' was used in Netflix's film Work It (starring Sabrina Carpenter & Jordan Fisher).

Floridian rapper, producer and songwriter Smokepurpp launched his career via Soundcloud at only 18-years-old and gained global exposure for his tracks 'Samsung Jumpin,' 'Ski Mask,' and the mega hit 'Audi,' with the latter scoring over 200 million streams across platforms. International touring soon followed, as did a record deal with Alamo/Interscope Records in 2017. Later that year, Smokepurpp dropped his debut mixtape 'Deadstar,' which quickly gained critical acclaim, peaked at #42 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and featured tracks with artists such as Chief Keef, Juicy J and Travis Scott. 2019 saw Smokepurpp release his debut EP 'Lost Planet' followed by his debut album Deadstar 2 via Alamo/Interscope.

Renowned for curating the most cutting-edge lineups, HARD has solidified itself as a cultural institution within the live events space by continuously staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving dance scene. With the launch of their very own HARD Recs imprint, they are providing a platform for the artists sprawled across their many stages at HARD Summer, Holy Ship!, and Day of the Dead. The most recent artist invited to join the ranks is L.A.'s Grammy-nominated sensation Wuki, with respective singles featuring Diplo, Shaq, Yung Baby Tate, Juvenile, Snappy Jit, and Stoppa leading up to the forthcoming release of his debut studio album. With many more new signings coming down the pipeline, HARD Recs will remain dedicated to its mission of shining a light on established legends and on-fire newcomers alike from all across the spectrum of contemporary music.

