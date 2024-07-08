Smash Mouth to Release Cover of The Brady Bunch Classic 'Sunshine Day' Feat. Barry Williams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you feel like taking a walk outside right now, and the summer sun is calling your name then you are ready for the July 12th release of Smash Mouth’s cover of “Sunshine Day,” the Brady Bunch classic hit featuring Barry Williams. The remake of the song (featuring the original Greg Brady) was a natural choice for Smash Mouth, the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated pop icons who have been a force in the international rock n’ roll scene for over three decades and stand tall as a global phenomenon with unparalleled finesse.

Talking about the release, original Smash Mouth member and bass player Paul DeLisle states: “From the shared verses to Bobby Brady’s psychedelic bridge, this is THEE best Brady Bunch song in the second-best Brady Bunch episode ever (the best being when Greg surfs in Hawaii). In our version, when Barry Williams comes in on the second verse….my spirit soars, and I just want to JUMP UP AND SHOUT!! I love it so much. Barry Williams RULES and I am the #1 Brady fan in the world. What a thrill and huge honor.”

Adds Barry Williams; “I have been a fan of Smash Mouth since before they had hits. Since the beginning they have been in my song rotation. Getting to know the guys has made it just that much better. Talent and style keep them timeless. I am very happy to be on that ride. When Paul asked me to join in on this track, I jumped on it. With thanks to the band, at last at last… SUNSHINE DAY is cool!”

Smash Mouth recorded “Sunshine Day” in the spring of 2024 and have succeeded in bringing their authentic and impassioned version of the pop culture gem to fans of all ages. This new offering comes on the heels of the release of the band’s most recent dance-rock tune “Ride On” that was written by Paul DeLisle with help from the four other members of the band and released on April 12th. “Ride On” is also the name of the band’s current tour (dates below) that will weave across the U.S. until the end of 2024.

Smash Mouth are known for their late ‘90s chart-topping hits, “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All-Star,” the latter staple of the first Shrek film soundtrack, which recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify alone. The band’s popularity has endured over the years, with a YouTube channel boasting more than a million subscribers.

Between 1997 and 2002, the band notched six Top 20 hits, from their debut ska-punk-influenced Interscope album, Fush Yu Mang, which went double-platinum thanks to “Walkin’ on the Sun” and subsequent singles “The Fonz” and a cover of War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” which was featured in the 1998 Kevin Bacon film, Wild Things. The band’s second album, the triple-platinum Astro Lounge, released in 1999, produced the hit single “All Star,” whose inclusion on the Shrek soundtrack (along with their cover of the Monkees’/Neil Diamond’s “I’m a Believer”) has led the band to DJ at numerous “Shrek raves” over the years, along with “Then the Morning Comes

Other career highlights include appearing as themselves in the climactic scene of the film, Rat Race, the hit “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby,” featured in the movie Can’t Hardly Wait, and, last year, their second Christmas album, Missile Toes, featuring Susanna Hoffs, the band’s first full-length release in more than 10 years.

Smash Mouth has toured with U2, Lenny Kravitz, KISS and NSYNC and have collaborated with a variety of show business legends from the likes of Englebert Humperdinck to George Clinton to Neil Diamond.

SMASH MOUTH Tour Dates

7.18.24 Parc Jacques-Cartier – Sherbrooke, Quebec

7.26.24 Mont du Lac Resort – Superior, WI

8.03.24 Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, OR

8.08.24 Rockin’ the Rivers Festival Site – Cardwell, MT

8.09.24 General Duffy’s Waterhole – Redmond, OR

8.10.24: Douglas County Fairgrounds Amp. – Roseburg, OR

8.16.24 Brown County Fair – Aberdeen, SD

8.17.24 SoCal Taco Fest at Waterfront Park – San Diego, CA

8.20.24 Kootenai County Fairgrounds – Coeur d’Alene, ID

8.23.24 Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club – Grand Blanc, MI

9.07.24 Western Fair – London ON Canada

9.13.24 Tulare County Fair – Tulare, CA

9.14.24 Lodi Grape Festival – Lodi, CA

9.20.24 Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

9.28.24 To Be Announced- El Dorado, KS

10.04.24 To Be Announced – Chile

10.05.24 To Be Announced – Chile

10.19.24 To Be Announced – Edmonton AB Canada

10.25.24 Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary AB Canada

11.03.24 To Be Announced – Selangor Malaysia

11.13.24 To Be Announced – Middleton, FL

11.15.24 To Be Announced – Orlando, FL

11.16.24 To Be Announced – Orlando, FL

11.23.24 To Be Announced – Airway Heights, WA

