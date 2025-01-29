Slow Joy Reveals Third & Final Leg of First Official US Headline Tour​ ﻿﻿   

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Slow Joy, the solo project of Dallas-based, New Mexico-born Chicano artist Esteban Flores, has announced the third and final leg of his first official US headline tour.

The tour kicks off February 5th in Houston, TX, at White Oak Music Hall and spans three months, hitting major cities across the US before wrapping up on April 19th at The East Room in Nashville, TN. On this 2025 run, Flores and his band will continue to support his latest EP, Mi Amigo Slow Joy (June 7, 2024, Mick Music). Tickets for the newly added March dates go on sale Friday, January 31st, at 12 PM local time and can be purchased HERE alongside tickets for all previously announced shows.

Born and raised in New Mexico and deeply influenced by his Chicano heritage, Flores channels his cultural roots into his art. On Mi Amigo Slow Joy, he merges elements of grunge, emo, and shoegaze to craft a sound that is as raw as it is atmospheric. His deeply personal and melancholic lyrics are underscored by gritty, powerful guitars, creating a balance between vulnerability and intensity. The EP has drawn widespread acclaim, earning Slow Joy recognition as "Best New Band" in the Dallas Observer’s Annual “Best of Dallas Guide” and “Best New Artist of 2024” by mxdwn.

Mi Amigo Slow Joy was lauded by outlets like Flood, Under the Radar, Atwood, The Dallas Morning News, Chicago Reader, and KXT 91.7, with critics drawing comparisons to iconic acts like The Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Smashing Pumpkins. These accolades affirm Flores’ ability to blend introspective storytelling with captivating sonic landscapes.

Slow Joy’s latest EP follows 2023’s Wildflower and marks a creative turning point for Flores as he continues to carve out his space in the indie music scene. This spring, he’ll take the next step in his artistic evolution with the release of his debut studio album. Once again working with acclaimed producer Mike Sapone (Oso Oso, The Front Bottoms), who helmed Mi Amigo Slow Joy, Flores is eager to build on the EP’s momentum and further expand his sound.

Stay tuned for more updates from Slow Joy and catch the band on tour this February through April. Full dates are listed below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Slow Joy Confirmed Tour Dates:

February 5th @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

February 6th @ Dada Dallas in Dallas, TX

February 7th @ Mohawk (Inside) in Austin, TX

February 8th @ Vibes Underground in San Antonio, TX

February 13th @ Launchpad in Albuquerque, NM

February 14th @ Lowbrow Palace in El Paso, TX

February 20th @ The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK

February 21st @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO

February 22nd @ Burn Bright MKE in Milwaukee, WI

February 23rd @ Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO

March 12th @ The Underground in Phoenix, AZ

March 13th @ El Cid in Los Angeles, CA

March 14th @ Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA

March 15th @ The Atrium in Santa Cruz, CA

March 16th @ Holland Project in Reno, NV

March 18th @ Madame Lou’s in Seattle, WA

March 20th @ Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT

March 22nd @ Lost Lake in Denver, CO

March 23rd @ Vultures in Colorado Springs, CO

April 4th @ Altar in Atlanta, GA

April 5th @ Will’s Pub in Orlando, FL

April 6th @ Crowbar in Tampa, FL

April 8th @ Local 506 in Chapel Hill, NC

April 9th @ Jammin Java in Vienna, VA

April 10th @ Trans-Pecos in Queens, NY

April 11th @ Crystal Ballroom in Boston, MA

April 12th@ Alchemy in Providence, RI

April 13th @ Warehouse on Watts in Philadelphia, PA

April 15th @ Rec Room in Buffalo, NY

April 17th @ Pike Room in Detroit, MI

April 18th @ A&R Room in Columbus, OH

April 19th @ East Room in Nashville, TN

Comments