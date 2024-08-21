Slow Joy Embarking on Massive Fall Tour ​ ﻿﻿   

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slow Joy, the solo project of Dallas based, New Mexican born Chicano artist Esteban Flores, has announced a massive fall tour. The band will be doing a handful of September dates including the Ohio is For Lovers festival on September 7th. Then on October 4th they are set to play the Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL before hitting the road with Real Friends on October 21st for a two month run that has them playing in most major cities across the US including Minneapolis at the Varsity Theatre, San Diego at the House of Blues, Nashville at Cannery Hall and Irving Plaza in NYC.

Slow Joy’s new studio EP Mi Amigo Slow Joy was released on June 7th, 2024 via Mick Music (listen HERE), the EP was produced by Mike Sapone (Oso Oso, The Front Bottoms, Grouplove) and follows 2023’s Wildflower EP. The new EP was extremely well received with FLOOD writing, “...the EP is a celebration of the past three decades of alternative rock music condensed into something more broadly appealing than any of Nevermind’s non-single tracks.” The Chicago Reader described the Mi Amigo Slow Joy as, “...melanges of grungy shoegaze.” And KXT 91.7 said the EP features, “crunchy, alt-rock-inflected soundscapes [with] searching, vulnerable lyrics.” Flores’ growth as a songwriter and musician can be heard throughout the four new tracks, an accomplishment he credits Sapone for helping him to achieve.

Flores first started releasing singles under the moniker Slow Joy in 2020 and by 2022 the project gained momentum via a pair of singles – “Crawling” and “Soft Slam” – that accumulated millions of views on TikTok and secured impressive playlist placements. These early singles featured a sensitive combination of soaring space rock, noisy shoegaze, and dynamic post-rock. In 2023 he released the Wildflower EP, written by Flores in part as a way to help him process the death of his mother as well as exploring the external influences impacting his life. Now in 2024 with Mi Amigo Slow Joy, Flores turned the lens at himself and what he thinks about the world. In addition to the change of perspective and the sonic growth, it was important to Flores that the EP’s visuals and title reflect his Hispanic heritage and culture. “Naming it Mi Amigo Slow Joy is like, ‘Hey, this is rock music. It’s serious, and it's important, and it's me.’ And one thing that is me is being a Mexican-American person, and being proud of that culture, and showing it off.”

Slow Joy’s tour dates kick off in just under a month and confirmed tour dates are listed below.

Slow Joy Confirmed Tour Dates:

September 4th @ Resonant Head in Oklahoma City, OK

September 6th @ Spinelli’s in Louisville, KY $

September 7th @ Ohio Is For Lovers in Cincinnati, OH

September 21st @ Green Street Monster Fest in Longview, TX

October 4th @ Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL

October 21st @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI +

October 22nd @ Gabe’s in Iowa City, IA +

October 23rd @ Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN +

October 25th @ The Granada in Lawrence, KS +

October 26th @ Oriental Theater in Denver, CO +

October 28th @ Soundwell in Salt Lake City, UT +

October 29th @ Knitting Factory in Boise, ID +

October 30th @ El Corazon in Seattle, WA +

October 31st @ Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, OR +

November 2nd @ Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA +

November 3rd @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music in Berkeley, CA +

November 4th @ Observatory in Santa Ana, CA +

November 5th @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA +

November 7th @ RockHouse Bar & Grill in El Paso, TX +

November 9th @ Last Concert Cafe in Houston, TX +

November 10th @ Stable Hall in San Antonio, TX +

November 12th @ Cannery Hall in Nashville, TN +

November 14th @ Hell at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA +

November 15th @ The Beacham in Orlando, FL +

November 16th @ Radio Room in Greenville, SC +

November 17th @ The Underground in Charlotte, NC +

November 19th @ Canal Club in Richmond, VA +

November 20th @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC +

November 21st @ Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA +

November 22nd @ Caesars Sprotsbook at Wild Wild West in Atlantic City, NJ +

November 24th @ Irving Plaza in New York, NY +

November 25th @ Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA +

November 26th @ Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY +

November 27th @ Preserving Underground in New Kensington, PA +

November 29th @ House of Blues in Chicago, IL +

November 30th @ Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit, MI +

December 1st @ The Roxy in Lakewood, OH +

$ Supporting Stick to Your Guns

+ Supporting Real Friends



Comments