Sleater-Kinney Share Special Interest Remix of 'Crusader'

They’ll be playing shows in North America throughout the summer, including a homecoming show at Portland’s The Square with Amy and the Sniffers.

By: May. 23, 2024
Sleater-Kinney Share Special Interest Remix of 'Crusader'
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

NOLA punk band Special Interest have shared a remix for Sleater-Kinney’s politically charged song “Crusader,” taken from their newest album, Little Rope. The two previewed their collaboration on a joint NTS Radio show, “Savage Glitter w/ Sleater-Kinney & Special Interest”. The show’s title was taken from a description Sleater-Kinney gave of their original intent behind “Crusader”: "your very existence is a threat to people claiming to be righteous and good. The psychic and sometimes literal trespasses upon your bodily autonomy are exhausting. But instead of shrinking, you grow to possess a savage glitter.” 

Little Rope, Sleater-Kinney’s eleventh studio album and first for Loma Vista, is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band’s 30-year career. 

Sleater-Kinney is currently wrapping up an Australian tour. They’ll be playing shows in North America throughout the summer, including a homecoming show at Portland’s The Square with Amy and the Sniffers. See all tour dates below. 

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

June 08 - Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival

June 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 25 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

July 26 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

July 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

July 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 30 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

July 31 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 01 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

August 02 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August 03 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

August 07 - Portland, OR @ The Square*

August 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen

August 11 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

August 12 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller^

August 13 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

August 17 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus+

August 18 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

August 20 - Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck+

August 21 - Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof~

August 22 - Munich, DE @ Technikum+

August 23 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks+

August 24 - Paris, FR @ Rock en Siene

August 25 - London, UK @ All Points East

August 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland=

August 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club= *SOLD OUT*

August 29 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club= *SOLD OUT*

August 30 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* Co-headline w/ Amyl and the Sniffers

^ Co-headline w/ Blonde Redhead

+ w/ Gustaf

~ w/ Blonde Redhead

= w/ Gina Birch (The Raincoats)



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos