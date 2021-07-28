Slayyyter Reimagines 'Troubled Paradise' & 'Letters'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Slayyyter's live performances of "Troubled Paradise" and "Letters" off her new album Troubled Paradise.

Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshiped pop culture from afar as a devoted fan of top 40 stalwarts like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga. She realized early on that if she was ever going to hear the music of her dreams, she was going to have to make it herself.

Fast forward to 2021, Slayyyter is praised as "a key player in the next generation of retro-futuristic pop stars" by DORK following the release of her new album Troubled Paradise. Inspired by Dante's Inferno and The Wizard of Oz, Dazed has applauded the project as "a thrilling addition to the hyperpop canon - a melting pot of genres and delicious, scream-along pop choruses."

Slayyyter's sound is rooted in a desire to escape the complications of the present day. "I feel like everyone's brain was turned off," she says to The Guardian, "It was vapid in such a fun, cool way. Now everyone's so overstimulated with all this information, the world is in flames, the environment is heading towards absolute destruction - everyone's longing for the days of pop music when there wasn't so much doom in the air."

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.