SixForty1 Release New Single 'You Still Keep Me Up'

Pop-country duo, SixForty1 have been treating fans to new music all year long. Today they unveil "You Still Keep Me Up" (Feat. Morgan Johnston). The song premiered earlier this week via Parade Magazine who talked about the track praising it as "a driving anthem chock full of longing of a love lost, "You Still Keep Me Up (feat. Morgan Johnston)" combines spot-on instrumentation with a duet of harmonic perfection."

The band spoke with Parade ahead of the release saying "'You Still Keep Me Up' is powerful and has always been a favorite song in our catalog. We wrote it a couple years ago and have been waiting for the perfect moment to release it. Morgan Johnston is incredible. To be able to collaborate with someone as talented as she is is an honor. We think fans will love this duet and we are excited to watch the response and the journey for this song."

"You Still Keep Me Up" follows the release of "Four Good Years" "Get Gone," "Forget Those Heels" and "Somebody's Gonna" earlier this year as well as 2019's "Next Kiss," "Plane Crazy" and the double A-Side single release of "Show You Around" and "I Get That."

Releasing new music is not the only thing that has been keeping the duo busy during 2020. In addition to constantly writing and working on new material, SixForty1 have been able to perform socially distanced shows and songwriter series around Nashville and they even completed a mini-tour throughout the south in the fall.

Since making the move to Nashville in 2018, SixForty1 has managed to create quite a buzz. The breakout pop-country duo has unique and inimitable songwriting chemistry with a knack for catchy and clever musical phrasing.

SixForty1 have received over 8 million streams and have been featured on major Spotify playlists like "Breakout Country," "New Boots," "Next from Nashville," "Wild Country," and "Young Music City" - all this and the band has yet to release their debut full-length album. The band is taking major strides in their career. American Songwriter points out "SixForty1 went from writing in Hoffman's basement to hitting the road with Brantley Gilbert, Michael Ray and Walker Hayes.

The group has found early success and fandom, attracting Aaron Tannenbaum, CAA booking agent powerhouse who is also responsible for Luke Combs, Martina McBride, Brantley Gilbert, and Brett Young. The group also turned the head of manager Aaron Keiser at Morris Higham Management; a Nashville based management company representing artists Brandon Lay, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Kenny Chesney, Michael Ray, and Old Dominion. Since Tannenbaum and Keiser came on board, SixForty1 has toured with several acts including Brantley Gilbert, Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, and Muscadine Bloodline, while also making appearances at Brantley Gilbert's first and second annual Kick It In The Ship cruise.

