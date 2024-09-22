Sister Duo SkyeChristy Return With New Single 'Boysober'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buzzing Los Angeles sister duo SkyeChristy have returned with a new single “Boysober” - out now on Warner Records. Listen HERE. It notably marks their first release of 2024 and paves the way for more to come.

On the track, ghostly keys murmur beneath breathy vocal harmonies. Once again, SkyeChristy's poetically plainspoken lyrics strike a chord. Wrestling with relationship ups and downs, the pair's dreamy vocals practically melt into the hazy soundscape as a confessional chorus takes hold, “Twelve steps, I'm a little bit closer, but not quite Boysober.”

The track is the group's latest since the 2023 release of “Blue Boy” and their debut The Summer I Lost My Lover EP, which picked up plugs from the likes of Billboard, HITS, and more. In support of the project, they toured alongside JVKE and Manchester Orchestra.

The sister duo is a sonic union of Georgia Christy Edwards and Sophie Skye Edwards. The Los Angeles natives began writing and recording music together in high school. They honed their voices in choir, even performing at Carnegie Hall as part of their school ensemble choir. Since 2020, they've unlocked the power of their familial harmony and have captivated fans around the globe. With their distinct signature sound and forthcoming debut project, the SkyeChristy's bond will only grow stronger.

Get ready for a whole lot more coming soon.

ABOUT SKYECHRISTY:

SkyeChristy play what they call “spooky canyon pop” — fitting for a sister duo that mastered their harmonies driving through the iconic Los Angeles hills. Consisting of Sophie Skye Edwards who creates alongside her sister Georgia Christy Edwards, the Los Angeles duo have unlocked the power of their familial harmony since 2020. When the pandemic hit, the sisters revived their high-school tradition and regularly spent days driving around their city's iconic hills and highways, practicing their harmonies to California folk-rock classics by Crosby, Stills & Nash, et. al. Now signed to Warner Records, the pair recently unveiled their debut EP The Summer I Lost My Lover and toured throughout North America and the U.K. alongside Manchester Orchestra and JVKE. As they prepare for more new music in 2024 and follow their muse to more fans and bigger stages, there is one thing that's certain: nothing quite matches the power of a sisterly bond.

Comments