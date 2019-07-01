SiriusXM Presents A Hometown Concert With The Stray Cats

SiriusXM announced today that the iconic and acclaimed American rock and roll trio, The Stray Cats, will perform an intimate invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers on Friday, August 2 near the band's hometown of Massapequa, New York on Long Island, where they first formed in 1979. This performance--which will kick-start their much-anticipated 40th anniversary U.S. tour--marks the first time the trio will take the stage at Revolution Bar & Grill for a show after unsuccessfully auditioning at the venue 40 years ago.

"In 1977, we auditioned at the Revolution (formerly Past Times Pub) down the road from our house, and didn't get the gig," said The Stray Cats. "Now we're finally coming back!"

The special performance for SiriusXM will feature The Stray Cats performing fan favorites from their illustrious 40-year career, as well as new songs off the critically acclaimed new album, 40, their first new music in 26 years via Surfdog Records with distribution by BMG.

The band's original founding members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom will perform this special concert airing on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country (channel 60), Little Steven's Underground Garage (channel 21) 1st Wave (channel 33) and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Additionally, subscribers since June 13, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Massapequa, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents The Stray Cats at Revolution in Long Island. See Official Rules for complete details atsiriusxm.com/StrayCats.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

The STRAY CATS, the band that put Rockabilly music back on the record charts in the early '80s, scored several big hits on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a striking visual 1950's style brought "up to date" with exaggerated pompadours and colorful tattoos and as well as genuine musical chops that evoked the best players of rockabilly's original heyday. Formed by guitarist/vocalist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker and drummerSlim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, NY, in 1979, the trio shared a love for Rockabilly music. After banging around New York for a few months, in the summer of 1980, and seeing a pompadoured kid on the cover of UK magazine NME, they hopped a plane to London where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge. Their massive hits and videos include "Runaway Boys," "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut," "(She's) Sexy + 17," and "I Won't Stand in Your Way."

