Singer/Songwriter Bella White Details Red Rhododendron Tour

Singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White has announced her Spring 2025 Red Rhododendron headline tour. US and Canadian stops include New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, Washington DC, Montreal, QC, Toronto, ON, and more (see full list of dates below). The tour follows a packed 2024 which included the release of her EP Five For Silver, and saw White opening for Tyler Childers, Dierks Bentley, and The Red Clay Strays, among others.
The Five For Silver EP found White reimagining songs that have influenced both her life and career, by luminaries Lucinda Williams, Jeff Tweedy, Neil Young, Emmylou Harris and Ted Lucas. While will be touring as a trio performing songs from Five For Silver as well as songs from 2023’s Among Other Things and 2020’s Just Like Leaving. White will also be playing some brand-new material on this run of shows as well.
Following its 2023 release on Rounder Records, Among Other Things received critical acclaim with Rolling Stone referring to the album as “Sublime Appalachian heartbreak.” More strong press support came from NPR, American Songwriter, Consequence, Jezebel, No Depression, Holler, Whiskey Riff, Folk Alley, American Highways and many more.
March 21 - Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
March 22 - Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
March 23 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
March 25 - Urbana, IL - Rose Bowl Tavern
March 26 - Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
March 28 - Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
March 29 - Montreal, QC – Petit Campus
March 30 - Ottawa, ON – Club Saw
April 1 - South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom
April 3 - Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square
April 4 - Allston, ME – Brighton Music Hall
April 5 - New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
April 6 - Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse
April 8 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
April 9 - Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse
April 11 - Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic
May 17 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall, Highways Festival
