Singer-songwriter Ryan Chernin Looking Up As 'Look Right' Climbs AC Charts

25-year-old, Brooklyn based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, artist, actor, and poet Ryan Chernin is climbing up the Adult Contemporary (AC) Charts with his current single, "Look Right." The song appears on his latest album, "You Know Who You Are," out now via Inhuman Records.

Released in January, "You Know Who You Are" is the culmination of a year's worth of work in and out of the studio - a sultry collection of songs about life, love and loss.

"What was most important to us was to take our time with it and really make sure it was perfect every step of the way," Chernin explains. "It was about selecting the right people."

That list of people includes producer John Eugenio and Art Class, mixer Chris Davies, and SNL guitarist Jared Scharff.

About Ryan Chernin:

Ryan began his singing career singing opera at age twelve. He's also a multi-instrumentalist playing guitar, bass guitar, and piano. The diverse singer-songwriter also writes poetry as well as designs and manufactures custom guitars. Ryan is a 2015 graduate of Boston University's School of Communication. Along with majoring in Film and Television, he is a gifted actor who starred in a number of major stage productions including dramas and musicals.

Visit Ryan's website for more information: www.ryanchernin.com.

Learn more about Inhuman Records at: www.inhumanrecords.com.

SPOTIFY:

You can stream "Look Right" here: open.spotify.com/album/1fbz8WWPaWmmKQ48aP0kIr

Stream the full "You Know Who You Are" album now, at: open.spotify.com/album/1fbz8WWPaWmmKQ48aP0kIr





