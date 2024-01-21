Singer-Songwriter Chloe Stroll Releases New Rendition of Billie Eilish's 'My Future'

Rising singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll has released a beautiful rendition of GRAMMY Award-winning singer Billie Eilish's “My Future.” Stream/download the cover HERE and watch Stroll's jaw-dropping performance in the official music video HERE.

Originally written by Eilish and producer Finneas, Stroll put her own spin on the track, maintaining a slowed down cadence throughout. The song is one of her favorites, and with the lyrics, she saw an opportunity to bring a different perspective to what the song represented.

The accompanying music video features Stroll belting the lyrics in a stunning black gown for a sonically impressive stripped-down performance, giving her prominent vocals the opportunity to shine.

Chloe Stroll is a songwriting force whose earnest and raw storytelling, sparkling vocals, and melancholia-laced pop captivates listeners and offers us all a place of solace, healing, and ultimately, hope. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Chloe developed an unwavering passion for music, writing her very first song at the tender age of seven. While she went on to work on other ventures, music remained a constant gravitational force, tugging at Stroll's heart and mind. Now, Chloe is embracing the singer she has always aspired to be and writing the profound songs that capture her life experiences. "My Future" is one of many soul-stirring tracks she has poured her heart and soul into, embodying a life where music perpetually takes center stage.