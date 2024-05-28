Country Singer-Songwriter Zach John King Releases Debut EP WANNABE COWBOY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With six million career streams under his belt, Zach John King has released his highly anticipated EP, "Wannabe Cowboy," available everywhere now. The EP combines the influences surrounding his life and puts them into creative melodies about love and loss.

LISTEN to "WANNABE COWBOY" EP HERE.

"This project feels like a perfect collection of stories and moments from my life that can bring fans in to my world. I'm as vulnerable on these songs as I've ever been and all my musical influences came out in the unique sound of each one," tells Zach. "We've worked so hard to make this first EP something to remember and I couldn't be more excited for people to hear it."

'WANNABE COWBOY' TRACK LISTING:

The Way I See You (Averie Bieliski, Zachary John King, Elyssee Yulo)* Same Song, Different Dance (Clara Park, Mary Kutter, Zachary John King)* Wannabe Cowboy (Zachary John King, Adam Wheeler, Scott Stepakoff)* Anything But What It Was (Ryan Wilson, Zachary John King, Tom Whall)+ What Did We Have (Abram Dean, Tom Whall, Jessica Farren, Zachary John King)* Smoke On My Jacket (Adam Wheeler, Keesy Timmer, Zachary John King)*

*Produced by Zach John King & Ryan Wilson

+Produced by Zach John King, Ryan Wilson, & Tom Whall

As the summer gears up for the road, Zach will be performing during CMA Fest 2024. On Thursday, June 6th, Zach will perform inside Fan Fair X at the Spotlight Stage. Following his performance, Zach will be holding a meet and greet to connect with the audience and festival goers. In November, King gears up to hit the road with Connor Smith as direct tour support for his upcoming "Storyteller" tour.

As he builds his team and solidifies his footing in Nashville, King has signed with The Neal Agency for booking representation and Boom Music Group for publishing.

For more information on Zach John King, vist Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube.

