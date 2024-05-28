Country Singer-Songwriter Sheyna Gee Releases New Single 'BLUE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bringing her own brand of bluesy country, singer-songwriter Sheyna Gee releases her new single "Blue," out everywhere now. Written by Sheyna Gee and Hannah Huntley, this song will seamlessly blends nostalgia and contemporary flair to transport listeners to the heart of country storytelling.

Sheyna Gee's new single, "Blue," features her distinctive, raspy voice and style, which resonates with fans worldwide. Her dynamic delivery draws listeners in, compelling them to hang on to every word as she paints a vivid picture of love and loss. "Blue is more than just a song-it's an experience," says Sheyna.

Sheyna's singles have been featured on several editorial playlists including TIDAL, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, which lead to Gee the cover of Fresh Finds Country awhile back featuring her single "Kingsize Bed."

The independent country artist has spent the last year playing sold-out shows worldwide, including performances at C2C in London, Buckle Up Festival in Sweden, and SXSW in Austin, while releasing her 2023 EP, "Angela."

For more information on Sheyna Gee, visit her website and connect on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Comments