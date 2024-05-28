Country Artist Remy Garrison Releases New Song 'Get It Girl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging country-pop artist Remy Garrison releases new single "Get It Girl" out everywhere now. Written by Garrison, Wesley Davis and Austin Taylor Smith, and produced by Mark Siegel, "Get It Girl" is an empowering and infectious anthem for the ladies.

LISTEN to "Get It Girl" below!

With vocal abilities akin to Ariana Grande and a ﬂow like Sam Hunt or Walker Hayes, Remy Garrison is deﬁnitely cementing herself as a young female trying to do something different. The new single, "Get It Girl," comes from a special place for Remy. "I feel like any girl can relate to needing a good friend to pull them out of a breakup," says Remy.

In 2023, Remy released her first EP, Southern Luxury, which several singles across the project was featured on editorials including Spotify's Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds Country, Next from Nashville, and New Music Friday Country. With over three million catalog streams, including over one million on her latest EP, it's evident that Remy's sound resonates with fans across the genre. Recently, Remy was invited to perform at Live in The Vineyard at Napa Valley alongside Sara Evans, Julia Cole, Brittany Spencer, and several other established artists.

For more information on Remy Garrison, connect with her on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Comments