Michael Franti & Spearhead Unveil Togetherness Australian Tour Dates for November 2024

Globally recognised musician, activist and award-winning filmmaker, Michael Franti, has announced he will return to Australia this November with his band Spearhead.

Last down under for 2023’s sold out headline tour, Michael Franti & Spearhead will bring their Togetherness Tour to Brisbane’s The Tivoli on Saturday 16 November and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 20 November.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 10am (local time) on Thursday 30 May, before tickets go on sale to the public at 10am (local time) on Monday 3 June. More information available HERE.

Revered for his high-energy live show, inspiring music and worldwide philanthropic efforts, Michael Franti spreads joy and unison. Live in performance, Franti & Spearhead are a dynamic and invigorating experience, frequently interacting with the crowd and leaving concertgoers uplifted and inspired.

Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No.1 singles, with ‘Sound of Sunshine’, ‘Say Hey (I Love You)’ and ‘I Got You’, as well as six US Top 30 Hot AC singles, 10 US Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums. Franti & Spearhead’s Follow Your Heart album was released in June 2022 and debuted at No.2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles.

Released last year, Big Big Love is the thirteenth studio album from Michael Franti & Spearhead, and garnered praise from fans and critics alike, with American Songwriter describing it as “an energizing batch of songs that spotlight the common threads that connect us”. Featuring 17 tracks co-written by Franti, the record reflects the artist’s tenacity, inclusiveness and eternal optimism.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will land in Australia following an extensive run of North American and UK dates, including a stop at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Don’t miss what promises to be two very special headline dates in Brisbane and Sydney this November.

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

TOGETHERNESS TOUR

NOVEMBER 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring & Soulshine Bali

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/michaelfranti

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 30 May (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Monday 3 June (10am local time)

SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

ticketmaster.com.au

WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

Photo Credit: Wayan Rodesh

