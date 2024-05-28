OMBIIGIZI (Feat. Zoon) Share 'Connecting' Single Ahead of New LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Connecting" is the rousing new single by OMBIIGIZI, the project of Canadian duo Adam Sturgeon (Status/Non-Status) and Daniel Monkman (Zoon), sonic luminaries at the fore of the Anishnaabe revival.



An exultant anthem awash in searing guitar melodies and jangling rhythm, the track delves into themes of identity and agency within the context of the Indigenous experience. Sonically vibrant and erupting in raw emotion and ragged riffage, "Connecting" is propelled by the growing harmony and volume of Indigenous voices.



“'Connecting' explores the idea that we’ve not always been given a choice in how to define ourselves. Is it the Indian Act, our identities, our family or the company we keep? It starts with you and we believe.”

OMBIIGIZI Bio:

The Anishinaabe revival is accelerating. Our artists are becoming more resurgent in all realms: telling the stories, singing the songs, and creating the imagery to further solidify our everlasting presence on this land. The soundtrack to this movement is diverse, profound, and beautiful. The Anishinaabe sonic revolution is richly layered and wide-reaching, inspiring and influencing all generations to gather, sing, and speak, as we’ve always done. And at the core of this renewal are artists like Ombiigizi.

Adam Sturgeon (aka Status / Non Status) and Daniel Monkman (aka Zoon) have come together in the spirit of making noise in a good way for our people. They have documented this moment in time while paying homage to the ancestors who kept our language and stories alive. There is embedded in it a deep respect and love for Anishinaabe sounds and voices. They proudly tell family and community stories, and they exquisitely conjure a hopeful future that will result from our current collective efforts to share our realities with each other and the world. -Waubgeshig Ric

Photo Credit: Natasha Roberts

Comments