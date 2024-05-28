Phosphorescent Extends Headlining Tour With Fall Dates for New LP 'Revelator'

Phosphorescent will bring his new album Revelator across North America this fall, announcing 19 full-band, headlining dates to take place this September and October. Revelator marks Phosphorescent's debut for Verve Records, and has become one of the most critically-lauded releases of his career - with multiple 'Best Of' song selections from both the New York Times' Playlist ("Revelator" and "Fences") and Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know ("Revelator" and "Wide As Heaven") Seated Presale: Wed May 29th – 10 AM Local Live Nation Presale: Wed May 29th – 10 AM Local Spotify Presale: Thurs May 30th – 10 AM Local On-Sale: Fri May 31 on-sale – 10 AM Local Earlier this spring, Phosphorescent stopped by both CBS This Morning and Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform songs from Revelator. Listen to "Wide As Heaven" from CBS' Saturday Sessions here: HERE The band's fall headlining tour will kick off on September 13 at Metro in Chicago, and run through an October 9 finale at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. Throughout the run, they'll come to many cities for the first time since releasing Revelator - including Toronto (The Great Hall), Washington DC (9:30 Club), Boston (Brighton Music Hall), San Francisco (August Hall) and more. Phosphorescent is currently in the midst of his 2024 tour's opening leg - playing mostly in the Southeastern US - with shows featuring a solo set by Matthew Houck each night, followed by a full band performance. Phosphorescent will continue to tour the United States this July and August alongside The Head and The Heart, before heading to Europe for more dates into September.