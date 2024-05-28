Phosphorescent Extends Headlining Tour With Fall Dates for New LP 'Revelator'

Tickets go on sale Friday May 31 on-sale at 10 AM local.

By: May. 28, 2024
Phosphorescent Extends Headlining Tour With Fall Dates for New LP 'Revelator'
Phosphorescent will bring his new album Revelator across North America this fall, announcing 19 full-band, headlining dates to take place this September and October. 

Revelator marks Phosphorescent's debut for Verve Records, and has become one of the most critically-lauded releases of his career - with multiple 'Best Of' song selections from both the New York Times' Playlist ("Revelator" and "Fences") and Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know ("Revelator" and "Wide As Heaven")

Seated Presale: Wed May 29th – 10 AM Local

Live Nation Presale: Wed May 29th – 10 AM Local

Spotify Presale: Thurs May 30th – 10 AM Local

On-Sale: Fri May 31 on-sale – 10 AM Local

Earlier this spring, Phosphorescent stopped by both CBS This Morning and Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform songs from Revelator. Listen to "Wide As Heaven" from CBS' Saturday Sessions here: HERE

The band's fall headlining tour will kick off on September 13 at Metro in Chicago, and run through an October 9 finale at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. Throughout the run, they'll come to many cities for the first time since releasing Revelator - including Toronto (The Great Hall), Washington DC (9:30 Club), Boston (Brighton Music Hall), San Francisco (August Hall) and more. Phosphorescent is currently in the midst of his 2024 tour's opening leg - playing mostly in the Southeastern US - with shows featuring a solo set by Matthew Houck each night, followed by a full band performance. Phosphorescent will continue to tour the United States this July and August alongside The Head and The Heart, before heading to Europe for more dates into September. 

Tour dates:

June 15 – Nashville, TN @ Musician’s Corner

Jul 20 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *

Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

Jul 24 – La Fayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Jul 25 – Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park

Jul 28 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *

Jul 29 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center *

Jul 31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre *

Aug 1 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery *

Aug 2 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

Aug 3 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando *

Aug 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

Aug 7 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center *

Aug 8 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *

Aug 16 - 17 – Bodø, Norway @ Parkenfestivalen 2024

Aug 18 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Aug 19 – Olso, NO @ Cosmopolite Scene

Aug 20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Aug 21-22 – Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival

Aug 24 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Aug 25 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Pandora Hall

Aug 26 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

Aug 27 – London, UK @ Koko

Aug 28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club 

Aug 29 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan's

Aug 31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro 

Sept 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sept 16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sept 18 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Sept 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Sept 20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall - Grand Ballroom

Sept 21 – Camden, NJ @ Wiggins Waterfront Park

Sept 23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sept 24 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sept 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 27 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Sept 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

Sept 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Oct 3 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Oct 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Oct 6 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Oct 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

* in support of The Head and the Heart

Revelator tracklist:

1. Revelator

2. The World Is Ending

3. Fences

4. Impossible House

5. Wide As Heaven

6. A Moon Behind The Clouds

7. All The Same

8. A Poem On The Men’s Room Wall

9. To Get It Right



