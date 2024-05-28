Phosphorescent Extends Headlining Tour With Fall Dates for New LP 'Revelator'

|
Tour dates:
June 15 – Nashville, TN @ Musician’s Corner
Jul 20 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *
Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *
Jul 24 – La Fayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
Jul 25 – Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park
Jul 28 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *
Jul 29 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center *
Jul 31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre *
Aug 1 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery *
Aug 2 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *
Aug 3 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando *
Aug 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *
Aug 7 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center *
Aug 8 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *
Aug 16 - 17 – Bodø, Norway @ Parkenfestivalen 2024
Aug 18 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Aug 19 – Olso, NO @ Cosmopolite Scene
Aug 20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Aug 21-22 – Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival
Aug 24 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Aug 25 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Pandora Hall
Aug 26 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
Aug 27 – London, UK @ Koko
Aug 28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Aug 29 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan's
Aug 31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sept 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Sept 16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Sept 18 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
Sept 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Sept 20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall - Grand Ballroom
Sept 21 – Camden, NJ @ Wiggins Waterfront Park
Sept 23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sept 24 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sept 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sept 27 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Sept 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
Sept 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Oct 3 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
Oct 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Oct 6 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Oct 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
* in support of The Head and the Heart
Revelator tracklist:
1. Revelator
2. The World Is Ending
3. Fences
4. Impossible House
5. Wide As Heaven
6. A Moon Behind The Clouds
7. All The Same
8. A Poem On The Men’s Room Wall
9. To Get It Right