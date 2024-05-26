Newcastle Post-Punks NO TEETH Release Single 'I Am Not An Officer'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NO TEETH, the enigmatic band celebrated for their electrifying blend of influences from Captain Beefheart to The Cramps, is set to unleash their latest single, "I Am Not an Officer." This scathing opus will undoubtedly leave listeners on the edge of their seats, craving more.

Listen here:

"I Am Not an Officer" is a ferocious anthem that encapsulates the very essence of No Teeth's signature sound. Drawing inspiration from the raw energy of post-punk legends like Country Teasers and the Birthday Party, the track exudes a gritty yet electrifying aura uniquely their own.

But wait, there's more! "I Am Not an Officer" merely serves as a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come from their highly anticipated album, "Decadence in Breeding," slated for release on June 16th. Across the album's 12 tracks, listeners will be treated to a diverse sonic landscape, from the angular post-punk vibes of "Stealing For My Own Gain" and the heavy Beefheart haze of "A Horse Named Panty Raid."

At the heart of the music lies a thematic exploration of debauchery, hedonism, and depravity. Each track on "Decadence in Breeding" unveils a perverse parable featuring characters of nefarious descent, delving into subjects like gambling, sexual deviance, murder, and gluttony. It's a wild ride that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who dare to listen.

Defined by chugging bass-lines, frantic drumming, and feral synth lines, No Teeth's signature sound encapsulates their 7-year career in the music industry. With "Decadence in Breeding," they push the boundaries of their craft even further, delivering an album that is as visceral as it is captivating.

So mark your calendars for June 16th and prepare to experience the sonic onslaught of No Teeth -"Decadence in Breeding."

No Teeth, an enigmatic and elusive band hailing from Newcastle Upon Tyne, is ready to swoon audiences with their debut album 'Decadence In Breeding.' With a raw mix of brass, chaotic energy, and snarky delivery, they offer a unique sound reminiscent of bands like The Cardiacs, Country Teasers, and The Birthday Party.

Eschewing traditional labels, No Teeth has joined forces with the newly formed "Post Post Music," who will press 300 vinyl copies of the album and handle distribution.

Across the album, they traverse angular post-punk ("I Am Not An Officer"), rollicking ballads ("Canon McCoy"), and the laid-back haze of "Feed The Ducks." Defined by chugging bass-lines, frantic drumming, and feral synth lines, their signature sound encapsulates their 7-year career in a 12-track LP.

Exploring themes of debauchery, hedonism, and depravity, each track unveils a perverse parable featuring characters of nefarious descent, delving into subjects like gambling, sexual deviance, murder, and gluttony.

Since their inception, the band has garnered a loyal following in the North East and expanded their reach with two UK tours in 2022 and 2023, along with a well-attended show in Paris last summer. Plans for a Newcastle release show for 'Decadence in Breeding' and dates outside the North East are underway to promote the record.

Experience twisted tales and acerbic sounds from No Teeth – where debauchery meets melody, and chaos finds a rhythm.

Band Members:

Dobbly Groast: Vocals, Trumpet, Guitar, Lapsteel, Euphonium

Ol' Pip Eye: Drums, Backing Vocals

Pecker Slapper: Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sgt. LARJ: Organ, Synthesiser, Piano, Backing Vocals

Sadie Signon: Percussion, Guitar, Backing Vocals

Johnnie Conkreet: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Production:

Jack Howorth and Sam Carrick (Excluding Track 1 produced by Owen Hudspeth)

Mastering: Stephen Bishop

Album Artwork: Samuel Spencer Whitbread & Owen Armstrong

Layout and Cover Reproduction: Al Palmer

Band Photos: David Hall

Recorded at The Warren Studio, Sheffield

