THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Rus Anderson Returns To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rocket Man Show returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8PM.

This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John's official 70's body double as featured in the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour.

Chosen by the man himself, Rus' performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing.

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fee and sales tax.

Comments