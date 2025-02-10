Silverworks Island & Michael Bibi To Present ONE LIFE In July 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Presented by Broadwick Live, Silverworks Island will host a series of new events this summer at East London's Royal Docks, garnering some of the world's leading names in electronic music, and the 5th of July marks a truly special one. Michael Bibi debuts his give-back and celebratory event ‘One Life' at Silverworks Island for an open-air takeover this summer.

Irreverent in the tech-house scene for his sonic efforts across the world, ‘Solid Grooves' honcho Michael Bibi makes his long-awaited debut to Silverworks Island. After having to sadly miss Solid Grooves Open Air in 2023 due to his cancer diagnosis and initial treatment, Bibi is back. This time, he arrives in his hometown at a new location with his newly developed giveback project ‘One Life' which kicked off last summer with a sold-out takeover in Finsbury Park which featured the likes of Chloé Caillet, Dixon, Enzo Sirugusa, Salomé Le Chat and himself. Not only was this Bibi's first show in the UK following his recovery, but it was also London's biggest electronic event for summer 2024 raising sums for The Royal Marsden charity and an Anthony Nolan stand looking for stem cell research donors.

This year Bibi is teaming up with The Royal Marsden charity once again, where a percentage of all merch and ticket sales will be donated as well as a donation from Michael himself. The event will see a selection of some of the house and techno world's leading producers and selectors go toe-to-toe for a day-into-night session of unparalleled music and production. This year, as One Life evolves into a one-day festival, the show will host multiple stages with a lineup of the highest calibre acts. To mark this special event a series of butterfly projections have been activated across London.

Silverworks Island is a new venture from the Broadwick Live team that will host some of London's biggest summer sessions to date united in one place, with an industrial backdrop of the surrounding city. Exploring all corners of the underground/electronic music worlds, from house and techno to bass, grime and garage, shows with Worried About Henry, A State Of Trance already announced, there's plenty more to come from the series which will run across the year. An ambitious cultural project, Silverworks Island aims to provide a new home for large-scale music events in the UK.

Located in East London's historic Royal Docks and set within Silvertown Quays, Dockyards is easily accessible from all corners of the capital, the best way to access Silverworks Island is by using the DLR. The DLR provides direct access to the venue, with frequent services via Canning Town, Shadwell, and Stratford. The Emirates Air Line connects Royal Victoria to Greenwich Peninsular via London's only cable car. London City Airport flies from destinations all over Europe.

About One Life

One Life is more than just an event series—it is a global movement celebrating life, resilience, and the power of music. Created by internationally renowned DJ/producer and Solid Grooves founder Michael Bibi, One Life marks his triumphant return to the stage following his courageous battle with CNS Lymphoma. Now cancer-free, Bibi is sharing his journey and gratitude with fans worldwide through an unforgettable series of events.

The 2024 One Life tour hosted some of the year's most monumental electronic music events, with each show delivering an immersive and electrifying experience. The record-breaking 45,000-capacity homecoming show at London's Finsbury Park on July 6th welcomed one of the most significant electronic events the capital has ever seen, with additional stops in iconic and renowned locations such as Plaza De España (Sevilla), Cave Del Duca (Puglia), Ushuaïa (Ibiza), and Ciudad Universitaria (Buenos Aires).

Beyond the music, One Life continues to captivate audiences with its powerful message and as a platform for giving back. In partnership with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which played a crucial role in Bibi's recovery, the project raises awareness and support for cancer research and treatment.

