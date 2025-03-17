Silversun Pickups Sets 31-Date US and Canadian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Silversun Pickups has announced their 2025, 31-date tour of the US and Canada. The band will perform in cities including Salt Lake City, San Franciso, Nashville, Washington D.C., and more (full dates below). Pre-sale tickets will be available here starting on Wednesday, March 19th at 10am local time, and general on-sale begins on Friday, March 21st at 10am local time here.

Silversun Pickups Soundcheck Package tickets will be available and include one general admission ticket, early entry into the venue with access to an intimate preshow soundcheck (featuring songs that will not be played during their regular set), a Q&A with the band, autographed set list and more. Full details here.

The band have reunited with producer Butch Vig and are currently working on the follow-up to their latest album, Physical Thrills, which is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a f*ck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

4/24/25 Little Rock, AR The Hall

4/27/25 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

4/28/25 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

4/29/25 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

5/1/25 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

5/2/25 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

5/4/25 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

6/19/25 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

6/20/25 Rocklin, CA Quarry Park Amphitheater

6/21/25 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino

7/17/25 Sioux Falls, SD The District

7/18/25 Fargo, ND Sanctuary Events Center

7/18/25 St. Paul, MN Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

7/20/25 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

7/22/25 St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn

7/23/25 Indianapolis, IN Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

7/24/25 Lexington, KY The Burl

7/25/25 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

7/27/25 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

7/29/25 Asheville NC The Orange Peel

7/30/25 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

7/31/25 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage

8/13/25 Montreal, QC Théâtre Beanfield

8/16/25 Rochester, NY Anthology

8/17/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

8/18/25 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

8/20/25 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

8/22/25 Huntington, NY The Paramount

8/23/25 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

8/24/25 Glenside, PA The Keswick Theatre

8/26/25 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel

