Silverada (Formerly Mike and the Moonpies) Releases 'Stay By My Side' From Self-Titled Album

Celebrated band Silverada (formerly known as Mike and the Moonpies) has released “Stay By My Side,” the latest single from their upcoming self-titled album, out June 28. Silverada isn't just another album for Silverada; it's a defining moment in their career. The recording speaks volumes about the transformation they've undergone, leveling up their songwriting and honing their distinctive sound.



Known as long-time road warriors, Silverada recorded “Stay By My Side" while touring across the American Southeast, capturing it in a single take at Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon, Georgia.



Mike and the Moonpies’ journey from Austin honky-tonks to global stages like Abbey Road Studios and the Grand Ole Opry is a testament to their talent and dedication. With that kind of success came the desire to push boundaries and evolve creatively. Renaming the band Silverada is a bold move, signaling to their fans and the industry that they're entering a new chapter. With their brand of timeless twang mixed with modern-day dynamics, Silverada offers poignant, character-driven songwriting alongside booming swells of pedal steel, country shuffles and hard-charging rock & roll tempos, with a willingness to break old rules and open new doors.



Silverada kicks off their Silverada Roadshow tour on May 10 and will celebrate the album release in Nashville at The Ryman Auditorium on July 5. A list of tour dates is below and on their website HERE.



"We spent the first part of our career figuring out who we are and what we're good at," says vocalist and songwriter Mike Harmeier. "Now we want to evolve not only the sound of the band, but the dynamic of the live show, too. We're all lifers here. We're in this for the long haul. Silverada is us setting the stage for the next leg of the journey."

Silverada Roadshow Tour Dates

May 10 – Lockhart, TX – Old Pal (Solo + Steel Performance)

May 11 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Convention Center (with Midland)

May 18 – Columbus, TX – Magnolia Days

May 25 – Fredericksburg, TX – Fredericksburg Crawfish Festival

June 6 – Beaumont, TX – Courville’s

June 7 – Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST$

June 8 – Weatherford, TX – Parker Co. Sheriff's Posse Rodeo

June 21-22 – Yorkville, IL – Summer Solstice Festival

June 27 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

June 30 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo

July 4 – Phenix City, AL – Phenix City Amphitheater+*

July 5 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium@

July 6 – Madison, IN – Roostertale Music Festival

July 9 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre (supporting The Wallflowers)

July 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall+

July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s+

July 13 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall+

July 26 – Mount Vernon, KY – Old Barn Theatre

July 27 – Maryville, TN – The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

August 10 – Worthington, IA – Benefit the Vets

August 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Golden Record

August 17 – Henriette, MN – Northwoods Jam

August 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon

August 19 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon (Solo + Steel Performance)

August 22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

August 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

August 24 – Winchester, VA – Bright Box Theater

August 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Wonder Bar

August 29 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

August 30 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

August 31 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

September 14 – Bristol, TN/VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

November 7-9 – Clarksdale, MS – Jason Eady's Way Down in Mississippi Fest

$ w/ The Weary Boys + Rattlesnake Milk

+ w/ Taylor Hunnicutt

* w/ Them Dirty Roses

@ w/ Uncle Lucius + Town Mountain

Photo credit: Ismael Quintanilla III

