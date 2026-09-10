Siena Fantini Releases Summer Romance Single 'cross country'

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Pop artist Siena Fantini turns the carefree thrill of a summer fling into an irresistible anthem with her latest single, 'cross country,' an infectious, colorful track that feels tailor-made for open highways and windows-down singalongs. Blending playful lyrics with a radiant melody, Fantini celebrates spontaneity, connection, and living in the moment. 'cross country' is available now to stream worldwide on all major platforms.

Opening with captivating synths, 'cross country' instantly becomes impossible to sit still to, setting the stage for a sunset joyride. Siena Fantini's bright, charming lyrics are effortlessly relatable and made for singing along, as she teases, 'LA's been especially barren lately / heard Boston's getting popular lately / you know that I know / I love your area code / +30, just text me.'

Fusing a breezy melody with lively drums by Kiel Feher (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Lauv) and vibrant guitar work from Grammy Award-winning guitarist Andrew Synowiec (Alanis Morissette, Lil Nas X), the song perfectly captures the magic of embracing the unexpected. ''cross country' is a song I genuinely believe is perfect to blast on the highway with your car windows rolled down. It's such a summer-fling type song, and to me is the living embodiment of 'can't a girl have fun?'' shares Fantini. 'The synths in the intro never fail to get me ready to jump, and I had such a blast recording and writing it.'

Recorded at the legendary EastWest Studios, the song was produced by Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Lana Del Rey), who also contributed bass. The release also features piano and keyboards from Zac Rae of Death Cab for Cutie and Jeff Babko (James Taylor, Jimmy Kimmel Live!), with lap steel, guitar, and mandolin from Adam Tressler (Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello) adding even more color to this pop creation. To finalize the single, Fantini recruited Grammy Award-winning mixer and engineer Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, P!nk) and David Ives, who mastered the track with assistance from Chaz Sexton (Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers).

17-year-old Siena Fantini is a Los Angeles native who has always been surrounded by music. What started as a love for musical theater eventually turned into voice and piano lessons, ultimately sparking her passion for songwriting. Drawing inspiration from artists like Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abrams, Role Model, and Jeff Buckley, Fantini uses her lived teenage experiences to create honest, lighthearted, and unjaded music that makes up her whimsical, unique sound. Following the release of her sophomore EP, laundry list, Fantini has gained traction from tastemaker outlets such as Atwood Magazine, EARMILK, IT Girl Magazine, and Live Nation's Ones to Watch, shaping a fresh perspective within a new generation of singer-songwriters.

Siena Fantini's 'cross country' embodies the excitement of young love and the rush of chasing the moment without regret. Through its buoyant, addictive melodies, bright production, and authentic storytelling, the single encapsulates the electric spirit of a casual romance. 'cross country' is available to stream worldwide on all major streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Jessica Christian



Photo Credit: Jessica Christian

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