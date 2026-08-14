Benny Blanco Delivers New Album HERMOSO With Selena Gomez, Becky G

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benny blanco has released HERMOSO, an 8-track studio album drawing on his longtime appreciation for Latin music. The 12x GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer assembled a roster of collaborators including Selena Gomez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Mora, The Marías, Bb trickz, and Neton Vega, alongside producer Ovy On The Drums, blending cumbia, reggaeton, pop, and electronic influences across the collection.

benny blanco has spent more than a decade writing and producing some of the most recognizable songs in contemporary music. With Hermoso, his latest studio album, the 12x GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer turns that experience toward a project rooted in his appreciation for Latin music, bringing together a group of artists whose work has inspired him and giving each collaboration room to take the music somewhere unexpected.

At its core, Hermoso is benny's celebration of the music that continues to inspire him. Cumbia, reggaeton, pop, and electronic influences meet throughout the album, with each track taking its own shape around the artists at its center. The 8-track opus features Selena Gomez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Mora, The Marías, Bb trickz, and Neton Vega, alongside acclaimed producer Ovy On The Drums. Together, the collaborators represent different sides of the music benny has gravitated toward, creating a project that feels as expansive as his own musical curiosity.

'Un Poco Perdido' featuring Neton Vega opens the album, followed by 'Te Olvido (La La)' with Selena Gomez and Becky G, where a booming cumbia rhythm meets benny's instinct for an undeniable pop melody. 'Joven Y Salvaje' featuring Bb trickz takes a different turn, pairing a simple, looping melodic framework with nostalgic textures and a French house-inspired pulse.

The album continues with The Marías on 'Memoria De Paz,' while 'Ay Bendito' brings together Mora and Ovy On The Drums. 'DEGENERE' featuring Myke Towers has become a chart-topping anthem, built around the instantly recognizable vocal hook from Suzanne Vega's 1987 classic 'Tom's Diner' and paired with a sleek Latin pop-reggaeton beat. 'Te Amo' and 'Cinco' complete the project, adding to a collection that is ultimately less about staying within one sound than following benny wherever the music takes him.

For an artist whose fingerprints can be found across more than a decade of global hits, Hermoso offers a closer look at benny blanco as a creator. It's benny's own space: shaped by the artists he admires, the music that excites him and a willingness to let the songs determine where the album goes. With Hermoso, benny blanco turns his ear toward a new world and invites listeners to hear it for themselves.

Tracklist

1. 'Un Poco Perdido' with Neton Vega

2. 'Te Olvido (La La)' with Selena Gomez and Becky G

3. 'Joven Y Salvaje' with Bb trickz

4. 'Memoria De Paz' with The Marías

5. 'Te Amo'

6. 'Ay Bendito' with Mora and Ovy On The Drums

7. 'Cinco'

8. 'DEGENERE' with Myke Towers

The album opens with Un Poco Perdido featuring Neton Vega and includes Te Olvido (La La) with Selena Gomez and Becky G, Joven Y Salvaje with Bb trickz, Memoria De Paz with The Marías, Ay Bendito with Mora and Ovy On The Drums, and DEGENERE featuring Myke Towers, which incorporates a vocal hook from Suzanne Vega's Tom's Diner.

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