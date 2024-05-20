Shygirl to Release 'Club Shy Rmx' EP, Shares First Track

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shygirl is also heading out on her Club Shy tour through New York, Chicago and San Francisco before performing at a string of European festivals over the summer. Starting September 14th, Shygirl will be joining Charli XCX and Troye Sivan on their North American SWEAT Arena tour where fans will see them play Madison Square Garden in New York, United Center in Chicago, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and more. You can find more info HERE and full tour routing below. In November & December Shygirl will also rejoin Charli for her Brat 2024 UK arena tour. More info HERE.

Released this past February, her Club Shy EP is an expansion of the artist’s signature club atmosphere. The project includes “tell me,” "thicc," and "f@k€” as well as focus single “mr. useless (ft. SG Lewis),” a mesmerizing dance track that highlights Shygirl’s clear vocals. Produced alongside Kingdom, Boys Noize, Karma Kid, Sega Bodega, and the aforementioned SG Lewis, Club Shy sees a new side to Shygirl as she leans into her deep-rooted affinity for club and electronic music while keeping true to her sultry persona.

Pre-save CLUB SHY RMX and preview “encore” feat. Danny L Harle , find touring details below and stay tuned for more from Shygirl coming soon.

w/ Troye Sivan = *

w/ Charli XCX = #

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

5/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

5/23 - San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

5/31 - Paris, France @ Bois de Vincennes

6/1 - Paris France @ Plaine De La Belle Etoile Au Bois De Vincennes

7/19 - Belgium, Dour @ Dour Festival

8/24 - London, UK @ Field Day

9/14 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*#

9/16 - Montreal, CA @ Place Bell*#

9/18 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*#

9/20 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*#

9/23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*#

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*#

9/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden*#

9/30 - Chicago, IL @ United Center*#

10/2 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*#

10/3 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*#

10/5 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Arena*#

10/6 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*#

10/9 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*#

10/11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*#

10//13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*#

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*#

10/18 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena*#

10/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*#

10/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center*#

10/23 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*#

11/27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live Arena#

11/28 - London, UK - The O2#

11/29 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena#

12/02 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena#

Shygirl CLUB SHY RMX Tracklist

1. Shygirl, Empress Of, Kingdom - 4eva (X-Coast remix)

2. Shygirl, Kingdom, VTSS - f@k€ (VTSS remix)

3. Shygirl, Lolo Zouai - mute (Logic1000 remix)

4. ⁠Shygirl, Boys Noize - tell me (K edit)

5. ⁠Shygirl, SG Lewis - mr useless (MK remix)

6. ⁠Shygirl, Cosha - thicc (Fedde Le Grand remix)

7. Shygirl, Danny L Harle - encore

