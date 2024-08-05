Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'What's Your Name?'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the midst of a prolific creative season, Baltimore’s Shordie Shordie has shared an infectious new single and music video entitled “What’s Your Name?” out now.

Finger-snaps set the tempo through a hazy loop, and Shordie Shordie transfixes with no shortage of irresistible charisma. Showcasing impressive range, he switches up his delivery, dipping in and out of high-pitched harmonies and gritty phrasing.

The accompanying visual projects the song’s summer-ready energy on screen. A sunny day gives way to the beginning of a wild night. Shordie Shordie goes from rapping under the watch of palm trees to flexing his moves in the shadow of a massive Las Vegas hotel surrounded by girls and friends in the evening. Watch the video HERE.

It follows the recent anthem “Ride With You” featuring 03 Greedo. Beyond amassing over two million global streams, the song incited widespread acclaim. Billboard touted it among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” going on to ponder, “If only the ride from Shordie’s Baltimore to Greedo’s Watts, California was as smooth as their freshest team-up.” VIBE hailed it as “the quintessential West Coast banger,” proceeding to add, “There is no doubt that this track will pass the car test and have California’s best dancers going crazy.” Baller Alert included it on “New Music Drops To Start Your Weekend,” and HotNewHipHop noted, “The former and the latter are known for their summery and bouncy cuts, so hearing them collab is the perfect recipe.”

Thus far, Shordie Shordie has been covered by the likes of COMPLEX, XXL, The FADER, Rolling Stone, Billboard, UPROXX and eclipsed the billion stream mark while becoming the first Baltimore rapper to go RIAA double Platinum and recently earned two Gold records for singles "Save A Little,” “Bonnie & Clyde." With his unique delivery and already famous work ethic, he has joined the upper ranks of hip-hop.

ABOUT SHORDIE SHORDIE

Shordie Shordie changes gears smoothly. He might ride the beat with a breezy flow on the way to a romantic tryst, only to double back around and lay out brokenhearted feelings on the track in a gritty cadence. The Baltimore phenom’s instantly recognizable vocals can just easily evoke triumph or pain as he masterfully maneuvers through vibes, affirming himself as an artist without comparison. This enigmatic and engaging sound is why he’s already made history as “the first Baltimore rapper to achieve RIAA double-platinum status,” stacked up billions of streams, and earned widespread acclaim from Pitchfork, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, and FLAUNT, to name a few. In 2018, his seminal debut mixtape Captain Hook yielded the double-platinum smash “Bitchuary” and paved the way for a prolific string of projects. He served up >Music [2020], More Than Music, Pt. 2 [2022], and A Life For Two [2023] in addition to introducing the collaborative series Memory Lane [2021] and Memory Lane 2 [2023] with powerhouse multiplatinum producer Murda Beatz behind the board. Of the second installment, Pitchfork applauded how Shordie’s “voice can communicate fear (‘First Kiss’), excitement (‘Sin City’), and regret (‘Farmers Market’) effortlessly.” Throughout 2024, he packed venues coast-to-coast on the Memory Lane 2 Tour. Reacting with listeners worldwide, he has notably continued to put up numbers on the likes of “Both Sides” [feat. Shoreline Mafia], “Save A Little,” “Bonnie & Clyde,” “FDP,” and more. Now, he continues to shake up the culture in 2024 more music to come.

Photo Credit: Tony "tone da shooter" Johnson

