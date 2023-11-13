Shootter Ledo & Jon Z Launch 'Tiburones' Single From Shootters EP 'Headshot'

The new single is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Shootter Ledo & Jon Z Launch 'Tiburones' Single From Shootters EP 'Headshot'

Shootter Ledo, the talented urban singer born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, presents his new single titled "Tiburones" in collaboration with the renowned Trap artist, Jon Z. This single is part of Shootter Ledo's highly anticipated EP "HEADSHOT," a collection of songs that promises to captivate fans of the urban genre.

From a young age, Shootter Ledo has shown a keen interest in music, dedicating time to composing songs and exploring his talent as a lyricist. As the founder of the group "LEDO" (Los Escritores de Oro), alongside friends like Omy De Oro, Shootter Ledo honed his skills through freestyle and "tiraera" (a form of lyrical confrontation), developing a unique style that has set him apart in the urban music scene.

His debut single, "Subimos de Rango," in collaboration with Omy De Oro, caught the attention of the prominent artist Bad Bunny, resulting in a remix and a viral music video in Puerto Rico. This success led Shootter Ledo to sign with the music producer Manuel Alejandro Ruiz, Boy Wonder, of Chosen Few Emerald Entertainment.

During his rise, Shootter Ledo struck up a friendship with Eladio Carrión, resulting in the successful track "Ballin," accumulating millions of views on YouTube. Now, with the release of "Tiburones" ft Jon Z, Shootter Ledo continues on his path to stardom.

Jonathan Resto, also known as Jon Z, is one of Puerto Rico's foremost trap artists. Jon Z stands out for his fresh, energetic style and carefully crafted aggressive aesthetic, becoming a prominent figure in the trap genre. Known as LHR (Loco, Humilde, Real) for his way of life, his talent has led him to collaborate with music giants such as Tyga, YG, Nicky Jam, Snoop Dogg, Wisin, Yandel, Baby Rasta, Enrique Iglesias, among many others.

Jon Z's musical journey took off with hits like "No Pares," "Sigo Tranquilo," and "My Life." His influence in the trap scene has grown on the streets, in the music landscape, and on social media. From the beginning, he has sought success in music, collaborating with internationally acclaimed artists. His unique personality is reflected in his music, characterized by a touch of madness without bothering anyone and unparalleled authenticity.

Jon Z believes that trap originates from freestyle, evident in his music that flows with its own freedom, much like his authentic and genuine personality.

About the EP "HEADSHOT":

Shootter Ledo's EP "HEADSHOT" features a selection of impactful collaborations with prominent urban genre artists, including Jon Z, Haraca Kiko, Yaisel LM, Nino Freestyle, and Dave East. This project promises to offer listeners a unique musical experience and solidify Shootter Ledo as one of the great promises of the urban genre.

With a unique style and an unwavering passion for music, these artists continue their ascent in the music industry, bringing their art to an increasingly broad audience.



