Sheva Elliot Releases Americana Rock Single 'River Run Dry'

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Americana singer-songwriter Sheva Elliot has released a new single and music video, 'River Run Dry.' The track is an upbeat Americana rock anthem that serves as a sonic backdrop for surrender. She shares, 'It's about truly letting go, & finding the resulting freedom & power from that.'

The single is the latest off of Elliot's forthcoming full-length album, a roots-rock record shaped by Americana twang, gospel, and rock and roll. Influenced by artists like Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Aretha Franklin, Lainey Wilson, and The Red Clay Strays, Elliot continues to carve out a lane that feels both classic and deeply personal, music with grit, soul, and emotional intelligence.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1GF1lROMJyrbyhlMGuzZHE'si=0f51e1a1dcbf403d

https://music.apple.com/ca/song/river-run-dry/6804813098

About Sheva Elliot

Los Angeles-born singer, songwriter and producer Sheva Elliot makes deep-soul, roots-rock music grounded in real instruments, powerhouse vocals and emotional truth. Raised on Motown, opera, classic rock and the music of Laurel Canyon, Elliot draws inspiration from vocal giants including Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway and Janis Joplin, alongside artists such as Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, The Doors, Jackson Browne and Carole King.

Elliot began singing at four years old and describes music as a second language that found her before she could consciously choose it. Her work moves naturally between Americana, soul and rock and roll, balancing the grit and abandon of a live band with an instinct for intimate, story-driven songwriting. Whether the music calls for head-banging, hip-swinging release or the kind of catharsis best experienced alone on the road, Elliot's songs are built around transformation and the freedom that comes from telling the truth.

Following the independent singles 'Ruler of My Heart' and 'Birds of a Feather', the latter accompanied by an official music video, Elliot brings her sound into sharper focus on her forthcoming album, THE VALLEY. Recorded at Wild Horizon Sound, the album was produced by Elliot, with Silas Nello co-producing select tracks, engineered and mixed by Claire Morison, and mastered by Howie Weinberg. Across eight songs, Elliot explores new love, relationships ending, abandoned hopes, hard-earned peace and the unexpected freedom found on the other side.

Elliot has brought her live performances to platforms and stages including Jam in the Van and Songs in the Canyon. As both performer and producer, she approaches her work with the conviction that honest voices, human performances and lived emotion remain irreplaceable.

https://www.instagram.com/sheva.elliot/

https://www.tiktok.com/@sheva.elliot

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3WsHGuHg5sb7o_ITp07afw

www.sheva-elliot.com

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