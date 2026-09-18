Miranda Lambert Releases 'TWO THINGS CAN BE TRUE' From CRISCO Album
The track pairs Lambert's warm lower register with lush strings and steel on the co-producer Jesse Frasure collaboration.
Miranda Lambert has released 'Two Things Can Be True,' the latest preview of her upcoming album Crisco, which has been named one of the most anticipated albums this fall by The New York Times, Vulture and others. The album arrives Oct. 2 via MCA.
A timeless heartbreak song wrapped in the lush, vintage-inspired sounds of classic country and sung in Lambert's warm lower register, 'Two Things Can Be True' finds her navigating the complicated space between knowing a love is slipping away and still holding on to it:
Baby, you're saying the words
But you're gone in your eyes
And we're dancin' around 'cause I still love the sound of your lies
I know you're fallin' for her
But you're still mine
Two things can be true at the same time
''Two Things Can Be True' is probably my favorite song on the record right now,' Lambert shares. 'There's something about it that feels almost like singing a duet with the steel and strings, and it's country through and through with an old-school Patsy Cline feeling. I love that it found its own little corner of the Crisco world.'
'Two Things Can Be True' joins the previously released title track plus 'Sunset Marquis,' 'Till The Going's Gone' and GRAMMY-nominated duet 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton in previewing the rich musical landscape Lambert and co-producer Jesse Frasure created on Crisco. Across 12 tracks, Lambert celebrates the many worlds that have always existed within country music as it nods to the genre's shared history with disco music. She explores heartbreak and hope, highways and honky-tonks, rhinestones and roller skates, creating a record that feels both timeless and refreshingly alive while embracing every side of the artist fans have come to love: the storyteller, the wanderer, the romantic, the troublemaker, the traditionalist and the dreamer.
The song arrives during a landmark moment for Lambert as an artist, songwriter and producer, having received seven CMA Award nominations spanning those roles, including recognition for her work on Ella Langley's history-making hit 'Choosin' Texas.' Lambert is a co-writer and co-producer on the song, which this week tied the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
For more information, visit MirandaLambert.com.
Crisco Track List
1. Snakeskin Boots
2. Crisco
3. Cowgirl Curtsy
5. Cuttin' Onions
6. Till The Going's Gone
7. To Everything
8. Whiskey Business
9. Right Where We Left It
10. A Song To Sing (with Chris Stapleton)
11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song
12. Sunset Marquis
Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6
Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6
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