Photos: Miranda Lambert's The Truth Show to Stream on Amazon Music Songline Live

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Miranda Lambert's sold-out performance opening Nashville's newest venue, The Truth, will be broadcast as a special Amazon Music Songline Live event. The broadcast premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch.

The performance comes as anticipation builds for the release of Lambert's new album Crisco, arriving this Friday, Oct. 2 via MCA.

Recording live at The Truth on Oct. 1, the special Songline Live episode will offer fans who couldn't be in the room an opportunity to experience Lambert's highly anticipated performance of select Crisco tracks and her catalog of hits, all accompanied by a 12-piece string section.

The Oct. 1 concert marks the first of two special album-release celebrations for Lambert, who will follow the Nashville show with a home state performance at the legendary Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on Oct. 6. Both venues will host free pre-show parties open to the public from 4-8 p.m., giving fans the chance to celebrate Crisco ahead of each show with a variety of activations, including a photo booth, chain stitching and early access to merchandise. Fans can also support MuttNation's 'Fill the Little Red Wagon' campaign by bringing a pet supply donation for a chance to win a signed Crisco CD.

Co-produced by Lambert and Frasure, the 12-track album celebrates the many worlds that have always existed within country music while nodding to the genre's shared history with disco, weaving together heartbreak and hope, highways and honky-tonks, rhinestones and roller skates. The album features previously released tracks including GRAMMY-nominated 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton, the title track 'Crisco,' 'Till The Going's Gone,' 'Sunset Marquis' and 'Two Things Can Be True,' with opening track and forthcoming radio single 'Snakeskin Boots' recently revealed to be a collaboration with Ella Langley.

For more information, visit MirandaLambert.com.

Crisco Track List

1. Snakeskin Boots (with Ella Langley)

2. Crisco

3. Cowgirl Curtsy

4. Two Things Can Be True

5. Cuttin' Onions

6. Till The Going's Gone

7. To Everything

8. Whiskey Business

9. Right Where We Left It

10. A Song To Sing (with Chris Stapleton)

11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song

12. Sunset Marquis

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, producer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. GRAMMY-nominated single 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton arrived recently as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its 'dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.' The song appears on her forthcoming album Crisco arriving Oct. 2 via MCA. The new project follows her 2024 GRAMMY-nominated Postcards from Texas, which continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her 'the most riveting country star of her generation.'

Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for animals inspired the creation of MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit which has raised over $15 million since inception to promote shelter pet adoption, support rescue organizations nationwide, advance spay & neuter and help shelters recover from natural disaster.

Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6













Photo Credit: MCA | Size: 6

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