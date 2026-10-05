ON THE RECORDS Book Gathers 80 Musicians' Essays on Hidden Gem Albums

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On the Records: 80 Musicians on Beloved and Overlooked Albums, a new book by music industry veteran Brian Beck with music writer, editor, and educator Piotr Orlov, gathers musical hidden gems, overlooked classics, and personal favorites, selected by 80 celebrated artists. Featuring essays and stories by figures across genres and generations, the book offers readers a look at extraordinary music through the eyes and ears of the musicians who cherish it.

On the Records will be available in hardcover on November 17, 2026 via Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House (retail: $30).

The book includes the music that shaped Dolly Parton's earliest memories through her mother's voice, the rare recording that Black Thought of The Roots continues to draw from, the album that changed the way Chris Stapleton heard and approached music, the recordings Sonny Rollins believed deserved a new audience, and the album that clarified for Laufey what she wanted to do as a musician.

The book brings together a range of musicians, including GRAMMY, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winners and some of the most influential and respected voices in music. Their selections range from overlooked work of widely recognized artists to recordings that were self-released, long out of print, difficult to find, or simply never received the audience they deserved. In a time of algorithmic recommendations and increasingly predictable 'best of' lists, On the Records offers a path into recordings the artists themselves believe deserve a closer listen.

Presented in full color and featuring album artwork throughout, the book is designed to be browsed and revisited, one recording at a time.

A portion of the author's proceeds from On the Records will benefit Deaf Defy and Deaf Child Worldwide, two nonprofit organizations dedicated to expanding access to hearing technology, sign language, and educational opportunities for Deaf and hard-of-hearing children in underserved communities around the world.

In celebration of publication, Brian Beck and Piotr Orlov will appear at a series of radio, DJ, and in-store events around November's on-sale date, with additional events to be announced.

Launch Events

Friday, November 6 — The Lot Radio (Brooklyn, NY), 10 AM ET — Dada Strain, Piotr Orlov's monthly radio show, with Brian Beck for a special On the Records edition.

Thursday, November 12 — East Village Radio (New York, NY), 2 PM ET — Brian Beck and Piotr Orlov join Elia Einhorn on Elia Vs. for a DJ set and interview.

Wednesday, November 18 — NYU, Colloquium of Unpopular Culture (New York, NY), 6:30 PM ET — Book event / launch conversation.

Thursday, November 19 — Ace Hotel Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY) — On the Records book release event featuring DJ sets, book signing, and special guests.

Sunday, November 22 — Ace Hotel Toronto (Toronto, ON) — On the Records book release event featuring discussion, DJ sets, book signing, and special guests.

Complete List of Contributors and Their Selected Recordings

Adrian Sherwood on Pablo Moses, Revolutionary Dream (Jam Sounds, 1975)

Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief) on Tucker Zimmerman, Square Dance (Musikiste, 1980)

Alynda Segarra (Hurray for the Riff Raff) on Ghetto Brothers, Power-Fuerza (Salsa Records, 1972)

Angélique Kidjo on Bella Bellow, Album Souvenir (Sonafric, 1977)

Anoushka Shankar on Girija Devi, Shringar: The Many Moods of Love, Volume 1 (Music Today, 1992)

Anthony Davis on Charles Mingus, The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady (Impulse!, 1963)

Arooj Aftab on Dimi Mint Abba and Khalifa Ould Eide, Moorish Music from Mauritania (World Circuit, 1990)

Béla Fleck on Tony Trischka, Bluegrass Light (Rounder Records, 1974)

Benjamin Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie, The Postal Service) on Popol Vuh, Hosianna Mantra (Pilz, 1972)

Bettye Lavette on Walter Jackson, Welcome Home: The Best of Walter Jackson (Epic/Associated/Legacy/Okeh, 1996)

Billie Eilish on The Dø, Shake Shook Shaken (Get Down!/Cinq 7, 2014)

Brendan Yates (Turnstile) on Gut Instinct, Off the Deep End (self-released, 1992; A389 Recordings reissue, 2007)

Brian Eno on The Consolers, Jesus Brought Joy (Savoy Records, 1982)

Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) on Nina Simone, Live at Montreux 1976 (Eagle Rock/Eagle Eye Media, 2006)

Brittney Parks (Sudan Archives) on Francis Bebey, African Electronic Music 1975-1982 (Born Bad, 2011)

Camae Ayewa (Moor Mother) on Lonnie Holley, Just Before Music (Dust-to-Digital, 2012)

Carl Craig on Harry Bertoia, Sonambient (Complete Collection) (Important Records, 2016)

Caroline Shaw on J.S. Bach, The Well-Tempered Clavier performed by Zhu Xiao-Mei (Mirare, 2007; Accentus, 2025)

Cécile McLorin Salvant on Camarón de la Isla, Potro de rabia y miel (Philips Records, 1992)

Chester Hansen, Alex Sowinski, and Leland Whitty (BADBADNOTGOOD) on Steve Kuhn, Steve Kuhn (Buddah Records, 1971)

Chris Stapleton on Tim O'Brien and Darrell Scott, Real Time (Howdy Skies Records, 1999)

Christian McBride on Herbie Hancock, Sextant (Columbia Records, 1973)

Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) on Oval, 94diskont. (Mille Plateaux/Thrill Jockey, 1995)

Daniel Nakamura (Dan the Automator) on Mantronix, The Album (Sleeping Bag Records, 1985)

Darryl Jenifer (Bad Brains) on Doug Carn featuring Jean Carn, Revelation (Black Jazz Records, 1973)

David Harrington (Kronos Quartet) on Charles M. Bogert, Sounds of North American Frogs (Folkways Records, 1958)

Davóne Tines on Contour and Omari Jazz Addae, Reflections Vol. 2: Black Decelerant (RVNG Intl., 2024)

Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) on Mansun, Six (Parlophone Records, 1998)

Dolly Parton on Avie Lee Parton, Mama Sings (Owepar Records, 2024)

Earl Sweatshirt on M.O.P., First Family 4 Life (Relativity, 1998)

Erykah Badu on Prince, Sign o' the Times (Warner Bros., 1987)

Evelyn Glennie on Hector Zazou, Songs from the Cold Sea (CBS/Columbia, 1994)

Fatoumata Diawara on Bi Kidude, Zanzibar (RetroAfric, 1998)

Finneas on Feist, The Reminder (Arts and Crafts, 2007)

Gabriel Roth (The Dap-Kings, Daptone Records) on Eddie Kendricks, People... Hold On (Tamla/Motown, 1972)

Ganavya on Les Filles de Illighadad, Les filles de Illighadad (Sahel Sounds, 2016)

Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>) on The Plastic People of the Universe, Egon Bondy's Happy Hearts Club Banned (recorded 1976, self-released 1978; Globus International reissue, 1992)

George Clarke (Deafheaven) on M83, Junk (Naïve/Mute, 2016)

Gillian Welch on The Stanley Brothers, The Legendary Stanley Brothers (Recorded Live) (Rebel Records, 1969)

Hilary Hahn on Julius Eastman, The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc (from Julius Eastman Vol. 4: Wild Up, New Amsterdam Records, 2024)

Jamie xx (The xx) on Ruby Andrews, Black Ruby (Zodiac Records, 1972)

Jamila Woods on Dionne Farris, Wild Seed - Wild Flower (Sony/Columbia, 1994)

Jeff Parker (Tortoise) on King Geedorah (MF DOOM), Take Me to Your Leader (Big Dada, 2003)

Jeremy Dutcher on Alanis Obomsawin, Bush Lady (self-released, 1988; Constellation reissue, 2018)

Jessie Reyez on Lauryn Hill, MTV Unplugged No. 2.0 (Columbia, 2002)

Jim James (My Morning Jacket) on Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir, Like a Ship... (Without a Sail) (Mt. Zion Gospel Productions, 1971)

Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) on Paul Pena, New Train (recorded 1973, released by Hybrid Recordings, 2000)

Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) on ESG, A South Bronx Story (Universal Sound, 2000)

Keith Thornton (Kool Keith) on Brick, Good High + Brick (Bang Records, 1976/1977)

Kelela on Meshell Ndegeocello, The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel (Universal, 2005)

Kenneth Blume on Jai Paul, Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) (XL Recordings, 2013)

Kieran Hebden (Four Tet) on Lata Mangeshkar, Chala Vahi Des (Meera Bhajan) (His Master's Voice India, 1975)

King Britt on Scritti Politti, Cupid & Psyche 85 (Virgin, 1985)

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) on Blue Cheer, Vincebus Eruptum (Philips, 1968)

Laufey on Chet Baker, 'It Could Happen to You,' from Chet Baker Sings (Riverside Records, 1958)

Laura Lee Ochoa (Khruangbin) on Quarteto em Cy, Quarteto em Cy (Odeon, 1972)

Lido Pimienta on Grupo Jejeje, Grupo Jejeje (Discos Rolas, 2019)

Lila Downs on Mercedes Sosa, Y seguí cantando (1976/1982): Canciones censuradas e inéditas (Philips/Universal, 2011)

Margo Price on Sandy Denny, Sandy (Island Records, 1972)

Mereba (Marian Azeb Mereba) on Janelle Monáe, The ArchAndroid (Wondaland Arts Society/Bad Boy/Atlantic, 2010)

Max Richter on Talk Talk, Spirit of Eden (Parlophone, 1988)

Meshell Ndegeocello on John Coltrane, Sun Ship (recorded 1965; Impulse! Records, 1971)

Mon Laferte on Karen O, Crush Songs (Cult Records, 2014)

Moses Sumney on Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Beverly Glenn-Copeland (GRT, 1971)

Nala Sinephro on Björk, Vespertine (One Little Independent Records, 2001)

Paul Huston (Prince Paul) on Noname, Telefone (self-released, 2016)

Philip Glass on Ravi Shankar, Symphony (London Philharmonic Orchestra, 2012)

Roberto Carlos Lange (Helado Negro) on Eduardo Mateo, Mateo solo bien se lame (Discos de la Planta, 1972)

Sam Shepherd (Floating Points) on José Mauro, Obnoxius (Quartin, 1970)

Sampa the Great on W.I.T.C.H., Introduction/Into the Past (self-released, 1972/1974; Now-Again Records reissue, 2013)

Silvana Estrada on Soledad Bravo, Cantos de Venezuela (Polydor, 1974)

Sly Dunbar (Sly & Robbie) on Third World, Journey to Addis (Island Records, 1978)

Sonny Rollins on Fats Waller, 'I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter' / 'Your Feet's Too Big' (Victor Records, 1935 / Bluebird, 1939)

Steve Reich on The Hilliard Ensemble, recording of Perotin (ECM, 1989)

Tariq Trotter (Black Thought of The Roots) on Amnesty, Free Your Mind (The 700 West Sessions) (recorded 1973; Now-Again Records, 2007)

Terrace Martin on Freddie Hubbard, Red Clay (CTI Records, 1970)

Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club) on Tinariwen, The Radio Tisdas Sessions (Wayward Records, 2001)

Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) on The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu (aka The JAMs, aka The KLF), 1987 (What the f Is Going On?) (KLF Communications, 1987)

Willie Colón on Stanley Turrentine, Pieces of Dreams (Fantasy Records, 1974)

Yaeji on Little Dragon, Nabuma Rubberband (Loma Vista Recordings, 2014)

About the Authors

Brian Beck has held almost every role in artist relations within the music world. He worked for record labels, moved into artist management, and then was the Global Head of Music and Entertainment for Sonos. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with artists on projects centered around music discovery, curation, and storytelling. Brian currently resides in the Hudson Valley with his wife Paula and their two children.

Piotr Orlov is a writer, editor, educator, and publisher of the newsletter Dada Strain, based in Brooklyn. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and The Village Voice, among other publications. He has held editorial leadership roles at NPR Music, MTV, and AFROPUNK, and has created music and culture programming for radio, streaming, and live audiences. He teaches writing and music history at New York University.

On the Records by Brian Beck with Piotr Orlov is published by Clarkson Potter. ISBN: 9780593800461 | $30 | Hardcover

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