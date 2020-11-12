Shane Owens Releases Acoustic Video of Single 'Thankful'

To honor the military.

Alabama-bred, neo-traditional country artist, Shane Owens honors the military with the release of an acoustic video of his single, "Thankful" from his current album "Thankful For Country Music" just in time for Veterans Day. This single detail a wounded American soldier coming home from two tours of duty being thankful for the sunshine, for his loved ones, and simply waking up to live another day. "Thankful" not only tells a heartwarming story of a military homecoming but prompts listeners to be grateful for living with infinite opportunity and finding a silver lining, even in the toughest of times. The Alabama hometown hero in the song reminds us all to show a great deal of appreciation today and every day to those who have risked and continue to risk their lives for our freedoms. "Thankful" is available to download and stream on all digital services with an exclusive acoustic video on Country Rebel.



To listen to the acoustic version of "Thankful," see below.



"The song "Thankful" means so much to me. It makes us realize the sacrifices made by so many so we can have our freedom. In this case, the soldier makes it back from two tours of duty. With that said, sadly there are some that never make it back. This is one of the most meaningful and heartfelt songs I've ever recorded," shares Shane.



Owens casts his line and reels in another honorable hit with the release of "Thankful;" another single from Owens collection that signifies his blessed and humble nature. Proud of where he comes from and grateful for those who risk their lives for us to live out each and every day, Owens continues to keep traditional country alive with his unique storytelling abilities. Listeners remember that we must live each second as if we were blessed to see the next and be "Thankful" for each passing day. Fans will not want to miss the new projects that Owens has in store for the coming months!



