Shalamar Part of the Successful 'Gold' Series Through Crimson Records

American RnB group Shalamar who had numerous hit singles in the seventies and eighties, release a career spanning 3 CD set & single gold Vinyl album on 19th July, as part of the successful "Gold" series through Crimson Records, part of the Demon Music Group.

Formed in 1977, the group enjoyed a massive worldwide hit with a disco style Motown medley, Uptown Festival which was the first of 24 US and UK hit singles, all of which are included in this 3 Disc 42 track set. 2019 marks the 40th Anniversary of the classic line up of Shalamar coming together whenHoward Hewlett joined Jeffrey Daniel and Jody Watley to perform and record.

The group enjoyed huge success with their Friends album in 1982 going on to achieve platinum status. They also went on to release some of the biggest hits of the eighties including; Friends, I Owe You One, I Can Make You Feel Good, Night To Remember, There It Is and Dead Giveaway. All of which are included in this three-disc set.

SHALAMAR GOLD - CD

CD1

Uptown Festival

Ooo Baby Baby

Take That to The Bank

Stay Close To Love

Leave It All Up To Love

The Second Time Around

Right in The Socket

I Owe You One

Let's Find The Time For Love

The Right Time For Us

Full Of Fire

Make That Move

Work It Out

This Is for The Lover In You

Somewhere There's A Love

CD2

A Night To Remember

Sweeter As The Days Go By

Talk To Me

Go For It

I Can Make You Feel Good

There It Is

Help Me

Friends

I Don't Wanna Be The Last To Know

I Just Stopped By Because I Had To

Dead Giveaway

Disappearing Act

Over And Over

You Can Count on Me

Right Here

You're The One For Me

CD3

Dancing In the Sheets (12" Version)

Deadline U.S.A (12" Version)

Amnesia

My Girl Loves Me (12" Version)

Don't Get Stopped In Beverly Hills (12" Version)

Circumstantial Evidence (12" Version)

Games (12" Version)

I Want You (To Be My Plaything) (12" Version)

BONUS MIXES:

A Night To Remember (12" M+M Mix)

The Second Time Around (12" Disco Version)

Right in The Socket (12" Disco Version)

As with other high-profile releases in the series, Shalamar Gold will be released on180g Heavyweight Gold Colour Vinyl. The 'LP contains selected tracks from the 3CD set.

Shalamar - Gold LP

Side A

1. A Night To Remember

2. The Second Time Around

3. Make That Move

4. Sweeter As The Days Go By

5. There It Is.

Side B

1. Dead Giveaway (12" Version)

2. I Can Make You Feel Good

3. Take That To The Bank

The current line-up of Shalamar which includes Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey will be performing in the UK as part of their European tour this summer around the release. Shalamar are hugely popular in the UK and their song Night To Remember is frequently used in commercials on British TV giving the band an ongoing profile.





