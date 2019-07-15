Shalamar Part of the Successful 'Gold' Series Through Crimson Records
American RnB group Shalamar who had numerous hit singles in the seventies and eighties, release a career spanning 3 CD set & single gold Vinyl album on 19th July, as part of the successful "Gold" series through Crimson Records, part of the Demon Music Group.
Formed in 1977, the group enjoyed a massive worldwide hit with a disco style Motown medley, Uptown Festival which was the first of 24 US and UK hit singles, all of which are included in this 3 Disc 42 track set. 2019 marks the 40th Anniversary of the classic line up of Shalamar coming together whenHoward Hewlett joined Jeffrey Daniel and Jody Watley to perform and record.
The group enjoyed huge success with their Friends album in 1982 going on to achieve platinum status. They also went on to release some of the biggest hits of the eighties including; Friends, I Owe You One, I Can Make You Feel Good, Night To Remember, There It Is and Dead Giveaway. All of which are included in this three-disc set.
SHALAMAR GOLD - CD
CD1
Uptown Festival
Ooo Baby Baby
Take That to The Bank
Stay Close To Love
Leave It All Up To Love
The Second Time Around
Right in The Socket
I Owe You One
Let's Find The Time For Love
The Right Time For Us
Full Of Fire
Make That Move
Work It Out
This Is for The Lover In You
Somewhere There's A Love
CD2
A Night To Remember
Sweeter As The Days Go By
Talk To Me
Go For It
I Can Make You Feel Good
There It Is
Help Me
Friends
I Don't Wanna Be The Last To Know
I Just Stopped By Because I Had To
Dead Giveaway
Disappearing Act
Over And Over
You Can Count on Me
Right Here
You're The One For Me
CD3
Dancing In the Sheets (12" Version)
Deadline U.S.A (12" Version)
Amnesia
My Girl Loves Me (12" Version)
Don't Get Stopped In Beverly Hills (12" Version)
Circumstantial Evidence (12" Version)
Games (12" Version)
I Want You (To Be My Plaything) (12" Version)
BONUS MIXES:
A Night To Remember (12" M+M Mix)
The Second Time Around (12" Disco Version)
Right in The Socket (12" Disco Version)
As with other high-profile releases in the series, Shalamar Gold will be released on180g Heavyweight Gold Colour Vinyl. The 'LP contains selected tracks from the 3CD set.
Shalamar - Gold LP
Side A
1. A Night To Remember
2. The Second Time Around
3. Make That Move
4. Sweeter As The Days Go By
5. There It Is.
Side B
1. Dead Giveaway (12" Version)
2. I Can Make You Feel Good
3. Take That To The Bank
The current line-up of Shalamar which includes Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey will be performing in the UK as part of their European tour this summer around the release. Shalamar are hugely popular in the UK and their song Night To Remember is frequently used in commercials on British TV giving the band an ongoing profile.