Seun Kuti Shares Music Videos for 'Na Dem' and 'Problems'
The videos precede the album's release and were produced by Femi Koleoso of Mercury Prize-winning EZRA COLLECTIVE.
Afrobeat singer, songwriter, and activist Seun Kuti has shared two new videos for his singles 'Na Dem' and 'Problems.' The videos come after Kuti, alongside his orchestra Egypt 80, recently announced their new studio album Na Dem, arriving on November 6 and produced by Femi Koleoso, bandleader of the Mercury Prize-winning jazz ensemble Ezra Collective.
The videos combined tell a narrative of a man beaten down by societal imbalance of power in 'Na Dem' as an eagle looms over him, only to regain his strength and find his footing against all odds in the 'Problems' video. The visual language goes beyond simply illustrating the tracks, conveying a sense of tension and social criticism through rhythm, color, and editing style.
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