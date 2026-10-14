Seun Kuti Shares Music Videos for 'Na Dem' and 'Problems'

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Afrobeat singer, songwriter, and activist Seun Kuti has shared two new videos for his singles 'Na Dem' and 'Problems.' The videos come after Kuti, alongside his orchestra Egypt 80, recently announced their new studio album Na Dem, arriving on November 6 and produced by Femi Koleoso, bandleader of the Mercury Prize-winning jazz ensemble Ezra Collective.

The videos combined tell a narrative of a man beaten down by societal imbalance of power in 'Na Dem' as an eagle looms over him, only to regain his strength and find his footing against all odds in the 'Problems' video. The visual language goes beyond simply illustrating the tracks, conveying a sense of tension and social criticism through rhythm, color, and editing style.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 11 Hrs 39 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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