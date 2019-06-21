Set It Off Drop 'Hourglass' Video As Summer Tour Is In Full Swing

Jun. 21, 2019  

The band is currently in the middle of its Midnight World Tour Part 3 with Emarosa, Broadside, and Selfish Things. It's the third leg in support of their Fearless Records debut Midnight, out now. This leg follows Part 1, which canvassed the U.S., and Part 2, which rolled through Europe. The tour runs through July 18 in Los Angeles. The band will also appear at two Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Weekend shows and Sad Summer. All Set It Off tour dates are below.

Midnight was produced by Mike Green (Neck Deep, All Time Low, State Champs) with additional production by Brandon Paddock (Panic! At the Disco, Papa Roach, The Used, Daughtry). The album demonstrates a depth and breadth of musicianship, as the band incorporated live strings, live horns, and a live gospel choir into the album. Midnight also includes intricate, instrumental features by Reel Big Fish's Matt Appleton and Issues' Skyler Accord, as well as a vocal feature by Wayfarers.

Check out "Killer in the Mirror," "Midnight Thoughts," and "Dancing With the Devil."

SET IT OFF ON TOUR:
THE MIDNIGHT WORLD TOUR PART 3:
WITH EMAROSA, BROADSIDE, + SELFISH THINGS:
6/21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
6/22 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
6/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
6/25 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
6/26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
6/28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
6/29 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
6/30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach*
7/2 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
7/3 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
7/5 - Reading, PA - Reverb
7/6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
7/7 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's Southend
7/8 - Orlando, FL - Sad Summer*
7/9 - Lake Park, FL - The Kelsey Theater
7/12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
7/13 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
7/16 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
7/19 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
7/20 - Mountainview, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*
*Festival Dates



