See Tickets Names Marisa Lorion Veeh VP of Product

See Tickets' North American operations announced Marisa Lorion Veeh as its new Vice President of Product. Marisa started at Flavorus in 2013 as a designer and led the company through rebrandings as ownership switched to SFX Entertainment then to See Tickets. On this promotion, Marisa noted, "It's amazing to look through the past iterations of my role and see what our products have done for venues and promoters. I'm excited to be a part of the future of See Tickets, and continue putting our clients' needs at the forefront of product."

As such Claire Lopacki is taking on the role of Head of Design, transitioning from her previous role as Senior Product Designer. Claire's curiosity for tech and interaction design continues to propel See Tickets' user experience, which has won over their ever-growing roster of venues and promoters.

With See Tickets' continued growth, ticketing company veteran MaryMargaret Walsh-Bilus comes on as Director of Sales Operations. Through her sales and operations roles at Crowdtorch, Ticketfly, and Eventbrite, MaryMargaret has prioritized cultivating spaces where independent music venues and promoters continue to be heard and supported within the music tech industry.

Boris Patronoff, CEO of See Tickets North America, stated "Marisa has been a key part of our North American strategy and success, we're thrilled to have her at the helm of Product for See Tickets. With both Marisa and Claire as leaders on our product side, and MaryMargaret directing our sales operations team I know our clients are in good hands."

Photo Credit: Charlotte Salem