Sean Kingston Taps NBA YoungBoy for New Track 'Why Oh Why'

Grammy nominated artist and producer Sean Kingston returns with his latest explosive track, “Why Oh Why” (ft. NBA YoungBoy), marking the first official pairing of the 34-year-old Jamaican born hit maker with the multi-platinum 24-year-old Baton Rouge native.

For eager fans craving more than headlines, the explosive new single is not just music — it's a battle cry for resilient souls who refuse to be held down. With Kingston’s signature vocals and NBA YoungBoy’s powerful lyrics "Why Oh Why," dives deep into the heart of struggle and triumph, crafting a powerful anthem that strikes a chord with anyone who's stared adversity in the face and emerged victorious against all odds. Drawing from their own life experiences, the compelling visualizer cleverly juxtaposes vintage artist footage with recent headlines grabbing visual cuts, delivering a message of unwavering resilience and strength. As Kingston explains, "When you are great there will be hate, but when the prayers go up, the blessings come down.”

About Sean Kingston

Having sold more than 12.5 million tracks to date, the Jamaican raised but Miami born artist Sean Kingston is one of the biggest contemporary pop stars of the past two decades, a chart-topping, award-winning, multi-platinum melody maker whose remarkable body of work (spanning 3 studio albums, 21 singles, 14 Billboard hits, 2 mixtapes, and several sold out world tours) has defined what we come to call Island Pop. Amassing billions of streams across all platforms– including over 240 million streams via Spotify in 2020 alone, and +1.3 billion views on YouTube, Kingston’s fans have long awaited a new solo project from the artist. Throughout his remarkable career, Sean Kingston has collaborated with a truly incredible selection of chart-topping artists, everyone from: Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown to Wiz Khalifa, Natasha Bedingfield, Fergie, Wale, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Tiesto, and Rich the Kid to name just a few.

Sean Kingston took the music scene by storm at sixteen with his #1 Billboard Hot 100 (in 21 countries) breakout hit “Beautiful Girls”. Sean remains one of only a few artists to debut with a #1 single on Hot 100 and follow up with a platinum selling first single on his second album. After the success of “Beautiful Girls”, Sean went on to have fourteen songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 5-platinum singles as an artist and 3-platinum singles as a writer for Justin Beiber, Jason Derulo and Iyaz.

Kingston proved himself to be one of the game’s headlining heavyweights not just in the studio but through his live performances, participating in World Tours alongside super-stars: Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Chris Brown. One of the most recognized pop stars in the world, Sean Kingston has been featured in countless magazines articles and performed around the world including on: Jimmy Kimmel, The Today Show, Live with Kelly and Michael, Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, America’s Got Talent, BET’s 106 & Park, Teen Choice Awards, Much Music Awards, and Latin Grammy Awards in addition to successful endorsement partnerships with Beats by Dr. Dre, Lamborghini, Gucci, Cîroc, and Monster Energy.

About NBA YoungBoy

Delivering an unmatched output in terms of volume and quality, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has quietly infiltrated every corner of the culture at a relentless pace without comparison. He rose out of darkness in Baton Rouge, LA and into his own light as an icon for his generation. To date, he has reeled in over 12 billion streams and counting. Earning dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications, he has consistently crushed the charts with eight Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and four #1 debuts on the respective chart, including the platinum AI YoungBoy 2 [2019], gold 38 Baby 2[2020], platinum Top [2020], and Sincerely, Kentrell [2021]. Most recently, The Last Slimeto went gold and bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200. He averages over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify as one of the Top 350 most listened-to artist on Spotify.

