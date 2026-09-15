Scott Rodger Charity Lunch Auction Supports Shania Twain Foundation

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Paul McCartney. Shania Twain. Red Hot Chili Peppers. Andrea Bocelli. What do some of the biggest names in music have in common? At pivotal moments in their extraordinary careers, they've had Scott Rodger in their corner.

Now, one person will have the rare opportunity to sit down with the Grammy-winning artist manager and producer for an exclusive two-hour lunch in Los Angeles, with proceeds from the charity auction benefiting the Shania Twain Foundation and its ongoing efforts to combat food insecurity.

The auction is now live through Charitybuzz, offering music industry professionals, aspiring artists and managers, and passionate music fans an uncommon opportunity to spend time with one of the most accomplished behind-the-scenes figures in the global music business.

Bid for Lunch with Scott Rodger on Charitybuzz

Scott Rodger is a Partner at Maverick, an artist management and production company representing artists including Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Shania Twain and more, with offices in Los Angeles and London. Rodger's career in artist management has spanned over thirty years. He is also a Grammy-winning Music Film Producer for Paul McCartney's 'Live Kisses' film.

In the last few years, Rodger and his team at Maverick have secured global number one campaigns for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shania Twain, Paul McCartney and Andrea Bocelli, four leading artists in very different genres and demographics.

Rodger is a board member of Loyola University in New Orleans as well as being a board member of the Link Stryjewski Foundation, a foundation set up by James Beard Award winning Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski, whose mission it is to help nourish, educate and empower the youth of New Orleans.

The winning bidder will have two hours to speak with Rodger over lunch, providing a rare opportunity to hear firsthand stories from nearly three decades in the business and gain an insider's perspective on the evolving music industry.

For aspiring artists and managers, the experience offers an opportunity to learn from someone who has helped guide some of the world's most successful music careers. For established industry professionals, it provides an intimate setting for conversation with a manager whose work spans genres, generations and international markets. And for music fans, it offers a glimpse behind the scenes of the careers and campaigns that have helped shape modern music.

Supporting Food Security

The auction also comes at an important moment for the Shania Twain Foundation, founded by music icon and humanitarian Shania Twain.

The Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families living in poverty, with food security currently at the center of its philanthropic efforts.

Over the past year, the Shania Twain Foundation has donated nearly $500,000 to support efforts addressing food insecurity, helping nonprofit organizations provide essential food resources to individuals and families in need.

The Foundation's primary focus will remain on food security for as long as it takes. Through strategic partnerships the Foundation supports nonprofits working directly in their communities to address food insecurity and help ensure that children and families have access to the food they need.

Recently, the Foundation launched the Official Shania Twain Tea Rose, a celebration of beauty, resilience and giving back. A portion of the proceeds from each plant sold support the Shania Twain Foundation.

Proceeds from the Scott Rodger auction will contribute to those ongoing efforts.

Auction Details

The auction is being conducted through Charitybuzz. The winning bidder will receive:

A two-hour lunch with Scott Rodger

A meal during the experience

An opportunity for an intimate conversation about Rodger's career and the music business

The lunch will take place in Los Angeles

The date will be mutually agreed upon and is subject to Rodger's availability

Travel and accommodations are not included.

The auction is scheduled to close September 30, 2026.

Place a Bid on Charitybuzz

About Scott Rodger

Scott Rodger is a Partner at Maverick, an artist management and production company representing artists including Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Shania Twain and more, with offices in Los Angeles and London.

Rodger's career in artist management has spanned over thirty years. He is also a Grammy-winning Music Film Producer for Paul McCartney's 'Live Kisses' film.

In the last few years, Rodger and his team at Maverick have secured global number one campaigns for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shania Twain, Paul McCartney and Andrea Bocelli, four leading artists in very different genres and demographics.

Rodger is a board member of Loyola University in New Orleans as well as being a board member of the Link Stryjewski Foundation, a foundation set up by James Beard Award winning Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski, whose mission it is to help nourish, educate and empower the youth of New Orleans.

About the Shania Twain Foundation

Founded by music icon and humanitarian Shania Twain, the Shania Twain Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families living in poverty. The Foundation's current primary focus is food security, supporting strategic partnerships that empower nonprofits to provide essential services in their communities.

Over the past year, the Foundation has donated nearly $500,000 to support food insecurity initiatives and remains committed to making food security a priority for as long as it takes.

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